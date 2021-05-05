Forbes Names Ampersand Leadership Group to 2021 America's Best Management Consulting Firms List

ATLANTA, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Leadership Group today announced the Company has been named to Forbes magazine's 2021 list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms, recognized for excellence in its work shaping leadership and management strategy. Ampersand's Managing Partner, Matt Richburg, said, "Having just celebrated our first decade as a firm, it is a great honor to be recognized as a market leader and a gratifying reflection of the successes that our client partnerships have enabled."

Forbes, in partnership with market research company Statista, based 2021 results on two independent surveys. The first included 7,500 partners and executives of management consulting firms, and the second included 1,000 senior executives who worked with such firms over the last four years. Respondents made recommendations based on performance across predetermined sectors and functional areas.

Gail Wise, one of Ampersand's founding partners, commented, "Keeping the agile, high-touch approach that has earned us our reputation as a trusted advisor to management teams and private equity investors as our north star, looking ahead, we have our sights set on growing thoughtfully and expanding our impact."

About Ampersand Leadership Group

Ampersand is a trusted group of leadership advisory and organizational performance experts. Founded in 2010, the firm enjoys a strong track record of working with investors, CEOs, and boards to provide uncommon leadership insights and radically accelerate performance across a wide range of industries and verticals.

