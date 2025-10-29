Forbes Names Calamos Wealth Management as Top RIA Firm

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Wealth Management (CWM) has once again been recognized among America's Top 100 Registered Investment Advisors for 2025 by Forbes | SHOOK Research, marking the firm's second consecutive year on the prestigious list. The repeat recognition of CWM, a subsidiary of Calamos Investments, reflects its strong performance and unwavering commitment to helping high-net-worth clients navigate diverse market environments with confidence. Under the leadership of President and CEO, John Koudounis, Calamos' assets under management have surpassed $46 billion, while CWM's AUM is now over $5 billion in 2025 from $4 billion the prior year—a testament to the firm's continued momentum and client trust.

"Our inclusion among America's Top 100 RIA firms stands as a powerful testament to our nearly 50-year legacy of innovation, integrity, and client-first service," said Koudounis. "At Calamos, we've always believed that true success lies in helping clients navigate complexity with confidence. This honor reflects our continued commitment to anticipating client needs, staying ahead of market trends, and redefining what excellence means in wealth and investment management. It's also a recognition of our people—whose vision, discipline, and passion drives our success every day."

Now in its fourth year, the Forbes | SHOOK Top RIA ranking honors 250 leading advisory firms collectively managing more than $1.9 trillion in assets, spotlighting those with proven excellence in building, preserving, and growing client wealth. The RIAs featured on this year's list were selected from more than 25,000 firms across the United States based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria developed by SHOOK Research. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices and approach to working with clients.

"Earning this recognition two consecutive years validates the incredible work our teams are doing across the country," said Joe Weidenbach, Head of Calamos Wealth Management. "We recently crossed $5 billion in AUM, and that milestone belongs to every person on our team who shows up every day committed to doing right by our clients and advisors. This award reflects that commitment, and we're just getting started."

The ranking of Forbes' list of America's Top RIA Firms is the result of thorough quantitative and qualitative analyses conducted by SHOOK Research, which ensures only the most reputable firms are acknowledged. For more details on the ranking methodology, please refer here.

About Calamos Wealth Management

Calamos Wealth Management is a sophisticated wealth management firm specializing in comprehensive financial solutions for high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions. As a subsidiary of Calamos Investments, we leverage innovative investment strategies across diverse asset classes to deliver customized investment solutions and comprehensive planning services tailored to meet our clients' unique financial objectives. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area with offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland, and Miami, our team combines local market expertise with global investment capabilities to serve individuals, multi-generational families, family offices, private foundations, endowments, and institutions. For more information about our wealth management services, please visit wm.calamos.com.

*Calamos Investments LLC, referred to herein as Calamos Investments®, is a financial services company offering such services through its subsidiaries: Calamos Advisors LLC, Calamos Wealth Management LLC, Calamos Investments LLP, and Calamos Financial Services LLC.

