Forbes names CGI a 2024 Best Employer for Women

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced its selection by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women, placing it alongside those U.S. companies achieving the highest scores by 150,000 women surveyed at companies with at least 1,000 employees for Forbes' annual ranking.

"At CGI, we are committed to sharing our progress in growing the representation of women at all levels of the organization and in the technology sector overall," said Stephanie Mango, President, CGI Federal. "We will continue to champion the success of women in technology by amplifying their stories, fostering support networks and creating workplace initiatives that empower all women to advance their careers at CGI."

CGI provides a variety of resources for ensuring career success for women. These include employee resource groups for women across the globe that engage in networking, mentoring and professional development to help grow careers, recruit new talent, and engage in community outreach. In addition, CGI teams regularly host events to educate and inspire female students to become interested in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers and to experience hands-on learning. These activities reflect a broader set of initiatives that advance respect, empowerment and inclusion, which are embedded in CGI's culture.

"We are committed to ongoing learning and career growth opportunities for women that also encourage them to bring their most authentic selves to the workplace," said Jenny Hilliard, Vice-President of Human Resources, CGI. "CGI continues to build and sustain an environment that brings together a wide variety of talents and skills in a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

