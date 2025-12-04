State of Nevada launches modernized HR and payroll systems with CGI Advantage ERP solution

RENO, Nev., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest independent technology and professional services firms, today announced that the State of Nevada has launched its modernized human resources and payroll systems through the CORE.NV program, the state's enterprise resource planning modernization initiative, replacing a 25-year-old legacy platform with CGI's modern, built-for-government CGI Advantage® ERP solution.

The modernization program represents a pivotal step in advancing the State's "One Nevada" vision for integrated, transparent, and citizen-focused government. By consolidating and transforming its financial and human resources functions, Nevada is streamlining operations, delivering faster services to employees, and providing better tools for data-driven decision-making.

"With CGI's partnership, we are realizing a vision of a modern and responsive state government," said Brian Bowles, CORE.NV Director. "The CORE.NV program is helping us work smarter, faster, and more collaboratively to effectively serve Nevadans."

The CORE.NV program is designed to transform how the State operates by replacing outdated systems with modern technology that supports automation, scalability, and innovation. Through this initiative, Nevada is streamlining administrative processes, reducing redundancies, and increasing productivity across agencies. State leaders also gain access to real-time analytics to inform more strategic resource allocation and long-term planning. CORE.NV also enhances interagency collaboration by creating a consistent, integrated approach to operations while laying the groundwork for future digital government initiatives, such as unified timekeeping, constituent portals and expanded online services.

"The CORE.NV initiative is a strategic investment in the future of public service in Nevada," said Virginia Williams, Senior Vice-President and Business Unit Leader, CGI. "As the state moves forward with the implementation of CORE.NV, Nevada employees will benefit from more accurate paychecks, automated benefit and deduction calculations, and streamlined HR services. By partnering with the State, CGI is advancing a vision that empowers employees, strengthens fiscal stewardship, and elevates the quality of services for every Nevadan, today and into the future."

"CGI's local presence has been bolstered with the opening of a new office in Reno, reinforcing our dedication to serving Nevada from within the community with global expertise," she added.

Citizens ultimately gain from a more unified, transparent, and responsive government. The new system also supports improved recruitment and retention, better use of taxpayer dollars, and a foundation for expanded digital services such as online portals and timekeeping.

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 46 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

