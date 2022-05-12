Forbes names CGI as one of 'America's Best Management Consulting Firms' for second straight year

Stock Market Symbols

FAIRFAX, Va., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) has been named by Forbes magazine as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the second straight year. The ranking recognizes CGI's end-to-end capabilities and ongoing successes in delivering business and strategic IT consulting services to commercial and public sector clients. Business leaders rely on Forbes' annual list to help them evaluate management consulting firms as the demand for consulting services continues to rise across sectors.

"We are honored to be included among the top management consulting firms in the U.S. once again this year," said CGI President and CEO George Schindler. "Our business consultants in the U.S. and globally work with CEOs and other business and IT leaders to define and execute purpose-driven strategies to accelerate sustainable value and growth for their organizations."

In the U.S., CGI provides consulting services to clients across the commercial sector, including within financial services, energy and utilities, retail, communications, health and life sciences, as well as within the federal, state and local government markets.

"As dedicated business consultants, we work with clients to drive sustainable value across critical areas, including business strategy, human-centered transformation, customer value and operational excellence, organizational change management and digital leadership, along with specialized advisory services to help advance the CIO and CFO agendas," shared Tim Hurlebaus, CGI's President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations. "In every engagement, our consultants provide in-depth industry knowledge and experience, close collaboration, business insights and end-to-end services that accelerate our clients' journeys across their digital value chains to their desired state. We are proud of this important recognition from Forbes."

As CGI continues to broaden its business consulting capabilities, other influencers have likewise recognized its expertise, particularly in the digital space. In 2021, for example, the IDC MarketScape recognized CGI as a "Major Player" for digital strategy consulting services worldwide1. For more information on CGI's insights-driven business and strategic IT consulting services, visit cgi.com

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 84,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is C$12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

