Forbes names CGI as one of 'World's Best Management Consulting Firms' for 2023

20 Sep, 2023, 06:30 ET

GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) has once again been named one of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes magazine. The annual ranking recognizes CGI for its capabilities in delivering insights-driven business and strategic IT consulting services to commercial and public sector clients across the globe. Business leaders rely on Forbes' annual list to help them evaluate management consulting firms as they seek partners to help drive forward their strategic plans.

Forbes names CGI as one of ‘World’s Best Management Consulting Firms’ for 2023 (CNW Group/CGI Inc.)
"Our business and strategic IT consultants partner with client executives to help them think boldly and act pragmatically to ensure their investments deliver the expected business outcomes for both the short- and long-term," said Julie Godin, Co-Chair of the Board and Executive Vice-President. "Through our consulting expertise, we empower clients to adapt and thrive through all market cycles as they seek to drive business and societal value. We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as we deliver on our brand promise of delivering insights clients can act on."

For more than four decades, CGI consultants have helped commercial and government clients drive sustainable value in critical consulting areas, including strategy, organization and change management, core operations and technology. Within each of these areas, our consultants also deliver a broad range of strategic business offerings to address C-level priorities, including designing and advancing strategies for the responsible use of AI, sustainable supply chain management, ESG, mergers and acquisitions, and more.

"What differentiates CGI is our proximity model. We live and work in clients' communities and have deep knowledge of their business environments. Through this close collaboration, our consultants bring forward our extensive global industry expertise and full range of capabilities to not only develop strategies that can be implemented through business and technology approaches that create tangible value," shared Pierre-Dominique Martin, Senior Vice-President, Global Business and Strategic IT Consulting.

Forbes presents this annual award in collaboration with Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. More information on the award and this year's awards list may be viewed on the Forbes website.

To learn more about CGI's insights-driven business and strategic IT consulting services, visit cgi.com.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).

