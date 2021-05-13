Forbes Names CGI one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms

FAIRFAX, Va., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announced its selection by Forbes to America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2021 List. Over 5,500 clients, spanning 21 industries across the world, rely on CGI's comprehensive, scalable and sustainable IT and business consulting services that are informed globally and delivered locally.

"CGI applies more than 40 years of expertise in building and executing complex information technology solutions to advise federal agencies, state governments and commercial clients on IT solutions and business strategies that best suit their mission needs," stated Tim Hurlebaus, CGI's President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations. "We deliver 'Insights you can act on,' which means that business success isn't just about where you'll go and how you'll get there, but who you can rely on to help provide valuable insights to deliver positive results. The recognition by Forbes serves as a testament to our core value proposition: to act as an insightful and resourceful partner to our clients."

CGI is proud to provide actionable counsel to drive business transformation. As trusted advisors, CGI's business consulting experts work closely with clients, helping them transform into truly customer and citizen-centric digital enterprises.

"Our recent successes with organizational change management practices at one of the largest civilian federal agencies have prepared approximately 2,000 end users to adopt new core technology," stated Kevin Greer, Vice-President, CGI Federal. "Additionally, serving as a trusted advisor at a civilian aid agency, we identified and helped implement cloud migration services that reduced life-cycle costs and realized additional operational benefits."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

