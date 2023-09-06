Forbes Names DENSO Among Tennessee's Best Employers

'America's Best Employers by State' selected through survey asking participants for employer recommendations, evaluations of workplace cultures and development opportunities, among other criteria

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has been named to Forbes' 2023 roundup of America's Best Employers by State, appearing on the Tennessee list.

To determine the recognized companies, Forbes and market research firm Statista surveyed 70,000 workers across the U.S. at businesses with at least 500 employees.

Participants were asked if they would recommend their employer to others and to evaluate their employer based on working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development, company image and more, according to Forbes. They also assessed employers beyond their own.

"While we are honored to be recognized as a leading employer in Tennessee, all the credit is due to our dedicated team members who show up every day to innovate high-quality solutions for our customers and society," said Marty Deschenes, leader of DENSO's South-Sub Region and president of the company's Athens, Tennessee, location. "Each of our locations in the state are not only critical to making DENSO a great place to work, but also to advancing our mission of contributing to a better world."

DENSO employs more than 6,000 people at sites across Tennessee, a state it has called home for nearly 40 years. While manufacturing facilities in Athens and Maryville produce cutting-edge technologies that are powering the shift to safer, more electrified mobility, the Mt. Juliet logistics center helps distribute those products to DENSO sites and customers across North America.

Together, they collaborate in providing team members resources to succeed, opportunities to advance and the ability to work at the forefront of manufacturing and automotive fields.

If you're interested in growing your career at one of Forbes' best large employers, visit https://densocareers.com/.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees pursue rewarding careers while paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, DENSO in North America generated $11.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

