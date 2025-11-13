Forbes Names Graybar One of the Most Trusted Companies in America

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, has been named by Forbes as one of the Most Trusted Companies in America for 2026.

"Trust has been the foundation of Graybar's success for more than 100 years," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, Graybar's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We thank Forbes for recognizing Graybar as one of America's Most Trusted Companies. This honor reflects the way we serve our customers and run our business every day, with honesty, reliability, and a commitment to doing what's right. It also celebrates the dedication of our employees and the strong relationships we've built with our customers, suppliers and communities. Trust is the reason our employee-owned company has endured for a century, and it will remain at the heart of everything we do moving forward."

Forbes' second-annual Most Trusted Companies in America list analyzed dozens of metrics across six categories such as financial performance and trajectory, consumer trust, employee ratings, media treatment and more. Companies with a U.S. headquarters that employ more than 10,000 people in the United States were eligible.

To view the full 2026 list of the Forbes Most Trusted Companies in America, click here or visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/most-trusted-companies/.

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 350 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

