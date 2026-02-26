Forbes Names Mesirow Wealth Advisor Jennifer Rosenblum, CFA on 2026 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State List

Jennifer's inclusion on Forbes' list marks second year of recognition.

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that Wealth Advisor Jennifer Rosenblum, CFA has been recognized in the 2026 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking by Forbes.1 Jennifer's 2026 recognition marks her second year on the list. Based on advisor surveys and interviews, the 2026 list features over 2,800 experienced women who cumulatively manage more than $4 trillion in assets.

According to Forbes, its Top Advisor rankings developed by SHOOK Research, "…are the only advisor rankings with a focus on quality." Unlike rankings based solely on production or assets, the research emphasizes both qualitative and quantitative factors to identify advisors who are leading the way in wealth management.

"We congratulate Jennifer on her recognition as a top woman wealth advisor in Illinois," said Mesirow Wealth Management CEO Brian Price. "Jennifer's recognition reflects the depth of experience and client-first mindset she brings to her work. She exemplifies the best of Mesirow Wealth Management and we are proud to see her once again recognized by Forbes."

Jennifer Rosenblum, CFA joined Mesirow in 1997 and has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. Throughout her career, she has specialized in working with individuals, families, charitable organizations, and business owners to help them create comprehensive financial planning strategies to accumulate, protect and distribute their wealth. She also was recently named to Mesirow's Board of Directors. Jennifer is on the advisory council of the Program in Jewish Culture & Society at the University of Illinois and a member of the Chicago Finance Exchange (CFE).

As a Barron's Top 100 RIA firm,2 Mesirow Wealth Management offers a differentiated approach that places equal emphasis on customized, comprehensive wealth plans that evolve along with clients' lives and expert investment selection in all markets, including access to traditional stock and bond opportunities as well as alternative investments. Mesirow Wealth Management has more than $14.2 billion in assets under management / assets under advisement,3 and Mesirow overall has $359.4 billion in assets under supervision.4

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2026, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisor, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

