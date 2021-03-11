Forbes Names Outdoorsy One of America's Best Startup Employers for Second Year in a Row

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized and awarded this honor by Forbes after a year unlike any other. This designation is a testament to our team's dedicated focus on our mission and goals even through the most trying and uncertain times," says Jeff Cavins, Outdoorsy's co-founder and CEO. "The travel space was one of the most hard hit industries this past year, and I'm grateful for every Outdoorsy team member who stepped into the driver's seat and ultimately led us to the tremendous growth we're experiencing today."

This is the second year Outdoorsy has been recognized as one of the 500 best startup companies to work for in the U.S.

Outdoorsy is committed to building a supportive, people-first work culture that's innately reflective of the company's mission-driven values, says Siobhan Gray, Vice President of Human Resources for Outdoorsy. "At Outdoorsy, we believe our employees are our greatest strength and most valuable asset," Gray says. "Being named to the Forbes list this year carries special significance as our team had to reimagine how we stayed connected, all while working remotely; reinterpreting the ways in which we tapped into our community to continue innovating our products and services. Perhaps what I'm most proud of is that our team made it their personal mission to make the outdoors accessible to people when they needed it most."

Forbes, one of the world's top business news sources, and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, analyzed more than 7 million data points to identify the top startup employers. The list was compiled by evaluating 2,500 American businesses with at least 50 employees on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. Out of the thousands of qualified organizations in the U.S., 500 companies earned this distinction.

This accolade comes on the heels of Outdoorsy ranking in SimilarWeb's annual list of the top 100 digital brands. Other distinctions earned by the fast-growing company in recent years include:

Last year, Outdoorsy was named by renowned venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz as the 3rd fastest-growing travel marketplace, earning the No. 28 spot on the Marketplace 100 , a ranking of the largest and fastest-growing consumer-facing marketplace startups and private companies.

, a ranking of the largest and fastest-growing consumer-facing marketplace startups and private companies. In 2019, Outdoorsy's co-founder and chief marketing officer, Jen Young , was ranked on Forbes' CMO Next 2019 list , a compilation of 50 CMOs who are redefining the CMO role and who embody all that the role is becoming, can be and will be in the future.

, was ranked on Forbes' , a compilation of 50 CMOs who are redefining the CMO role and who embody all that the role is becoming, can be and will be in the future. Fast Company highlighted Outdoorsy's Employee Trip Program — where each employee receives paid road trips every year — as one of the top CEO initiatives for moving the needle in 2020.

To learn more about Outdoorsy and the company's record growth this past year, visit outdoorsy.com/press .

Ranking Methodology

America's Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating three key factors: employee satisfaction, employee reputation, and company growth. To be considered for the ranking, employers must have their headquarters based in the US, and founded between 2011 and 2018. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 7 million data points.

About Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy is the largest and most trusted on-demand, RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace on the planet. Founded in 2015, we have offices worldwide in the U.S., Canada, Australia, France and the UK. Our mission is to mobilize the 54+ million idle RVs around the world to ensure everyone has the access, choice, and opportunity to safely enjoy outdoor experiences and empower RV owners to realize life-changing financial benefits. With more than 3.2 million rental days booked and more than 200,000 unique vehicles available to rent in 4,800+ cities across 14 countries, we're here so that you can make the most of your time outside.

