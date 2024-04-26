Forbes Names Robert Half One of America's Best Employers for Diversity

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), including its subsidiary Protiviti, has been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity for the sixth consecutive year. Companies are selected based on their inclusion efforts related to age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation, as well as feedback from an independent survey of 170,000 U.S. workers at companies with at least 1,000 employees.

"Inclusion is one of our enterprise values and lays the foundation for our people-first philosophy," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "This honor recognizes our dedication to fostering an inclusive workplace where all employees feel valued."

As a global organization, Robert Half embraces diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences and promotes inclusion through a variety of programs, policies and initiatives.

"We are particularly proud of our employee-led inclusion efforts, including our many employee network groups across the globe," said Susan Haseley, chief ESG and DEI officer of Robert Half. "From providing connection opportunities to educational and mentoring programs, these groups play a vital role in amplifying the many diverse voices and experiences of our employees and creating new avenues for inclusion and belonging."

Robert Half has also been recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Employers for Women and is one of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies. It's 2023 Leading With Integrity Report provides an in-depth look at the company's socially responsible business practices and plans for the future.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and is a Forbes World's Best Employer. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

