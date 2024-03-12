Forbes Names S&T Bank as One of America's Best Midsize Employers for Second Consecutive Year

INDIANA, Pa., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA), today announced its inclusion in the Forbes list of America's Best Midsize Employers for the second consecutive year. The annual ranking, which was recently published on the Forbes website, is based on a survey of 170,000 U.S-based workers at American companies. Survey respondents were asked to rate their employer, and if they would recommend their employer to others.

"Being recognized again by Forbes as one of America's best midsize employers is both humbling and exciting for all of us at S&T," said S&T Bank CEO Chris McComish. "As a people-forward bank, we know our success is directly tied to the engagement level of our employees. We make people our purpose by supporting each other and driving results for our customers, communities and shareholders."

To determine America's Best Midsize Employers, Forbes worked with market research firm Statista to survey S&T's current employees, former employees who worked for the bank within the past two years and individuals who were familiar with S&T through friends, family or peers in the industry. When scoring the survey feedback, greater weight was given to evaluations from current and former employees.

"When employees feel appreciated, supported and aligned with our values, they are more likely to perform well for each other and deliver an exceptional customer experience," said Susie Nicholson, chief human resources officer. "Our employees feel a sense of purpose and connectedness to our communities. Our culture prioritizes giving back and volunteering our time and talents to make our communities a better place, which resonates with everyone on the S&T team."

Forbes defined midsize companies as organizations with 1,000-5,000 employees. As with all Forbes lists, companies do not pay a fee to be considered.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp Inc. is a $9.6 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pa., and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was named by Forbes as a 2023 Best-in-State Bank. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

