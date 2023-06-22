S&T BANK NAMED ON THE FORBES BEST-IN-STATE BANKS 2023 LIST

INDIANA, Pa., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced today that they have again been named on the Forbes Best-In-State Banks 2023 list. This respected award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on June 20, 2023 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes Best-In-State Banks 2023
"We are humbled and honored to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "At S&T, we are building customer relationships through our People-Forward Banking purpose. This Best-In-State Bank award endorses both our efforts and our customers' response on our journey to achieve our purpose. Congratulations to the entire S&T team and thank you to our customers for their trust and this very positive recognition of our work."

Forbes and Statista identified Best-In-State Banks 2023 with an independent survey to approximately 26,000 US consumers. Consumers were asked to rate banks at which they have or previously have had a checking or savings account. In addition, they had to rate the banks in the six different subdimensions: trust, terms & conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice. S&T Bank is honored to be recognized on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Banks 2023.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.2 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as Best-in-State Bank for 2022 and 2023. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

