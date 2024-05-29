Forbes names Sun Life U.S. a Best Employer for Diversity for second consecutive year

WELLESLEY, Mass., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity for the second consecutive year, building on multiple recognitions from Forbes in recent years, including America's Best Large Employers (2024); Best Employers in Massachusetts (2020); and America's Best Dental Insurers (2021). Forbes recognitions are derived from employee surveys conducted by Statista. Sun Life continues to garner workplace recognitions that are based on employee feedback, showing a positive culture, meaningful benefits and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion programming.

"Supporting diversity, equity and inclusion is simply the right way to do business," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president, Sun Life U.S. "We believe in career development and support for all employees across an equitable platform and have committed to sustaining a diverse workforce. Strengthening diversity strengthens our business."

Sun Life is committed to fostering a supportive and collaborative culture that prioritizes people and encourages everyone to bring their full, authentic selves to work. The company offers several Inclusion Networks that support cultural and educational events, volunteer opportunities and career support. Sun Life also provides a platform for interactive discussion forums on diversity and workplace culture issues, along with educational materials to help people better understand issues around diversity and inclusion.

"Creating a work environment that supports diversity is successful when everyone is involved, with transparency and accountability," said Diontha Fancher, director, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "Sun Life is committed to continuing this journey and trying new approaches along the way. Receiving this recognition for the second year shows that the work we're doing is having a positive impact, and we know we have more to do."

Also part of Sun Life's diversity commitment is Allies Acting for Change (AAC), a group of employees who meet regularly to assess opportunities to improve DE&I within the company and make recommendations to senior leadership.

Forbes workplace recognitions are run by survey provider, Statista, and are based on employee feedback. Sun Life U.S. has received several additional workplace recognitions, including Top Places to Work in the Boston Globe (six consecutive years); Hartford Courant (three consecutive years); Baltimore Sun (one year); and USA Today (four consecutive years.) Sun Life U.S. has been named a #GirlsClub Top 25 Female Friendly Company for the past two years and is listed on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index. For the past 15 years, Sun Life U.S. has received a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, which measures workplace support for the LGBTQ+ community.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.47 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

