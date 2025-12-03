Boston Celtics deliver on dunks in November to raise $125,000 for #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes

Now in its 12th year, the campaign has raised more than $1M for the YMCA of Greater Boston's health, fitness and nutrition programs

BOSTON and WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. and the Boston Celtics have wrapped the 12th year of #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes, raising $125,000 for the YMCA of Greater Boston. Held during National Diabetes Month in November, each Celtics dunk generated a $1,000 donation from Sun Life, which was matched by the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation up to $25,000. #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes supports the YMCA's health, fitness and nutrition programs, which help people improve their day-to-day health and avoid or better manage type 2 diabetes. The Celtics delivered an incredible 52 dunks this November, led by Neemias Queta, with 22 dunks, and Josh Minott, with 10.

Sun Life U.S. and the Boston Celtics present $125,000 to the YMCA of Greater Boston (YGB) for #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes fundraising campaign. (L:R) David Shapiro, CEO, YGB; David Healy, President, Sun Life U.S.; Fitzgerald Allen; Harley Allen-Raye, YMCA student and Sun Life Fit to Win participant; Christian Rosario, Dorchester YMCA; Neil Haynes, President of IFM, Sun Life U.S. and Board Member, YGB; Ed Milano, VP of Marketing, Sun Life U.S.; Dave Hoffman, SVP of Community Engagement, Boston Celtics

"Diabetes continues to be linked to a wide range of factors and is a major health risk that can lead to more challenging health conditions," said David Shapiro, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Boston (YGB). "We are so appreciative of our deeply committed partners, Sun Life and the Celtics, who have both elevated awareness, education, and YGB's programming that provides the knowledge, tools and routines for health and thriving. In partnership, we are able to reach so many more of our neighbors of all ages across Greater Boston."

#SunLifeDunk4Diabetes also harnesses the enthusiasm and engagement of Celtics fans to bolster donations. Throughout November, fans cast over 26,000 votes for their favorite dunk of the week via the Celtics Instagram channel, with each vote generating an additional donation from Sun Life.

The winning dunk each week were:

Week 1: Josh Minott vs. Utah

Week 2: Jaylen Brown at Orlando

Week 3: Neemias Queta vs. Memphis

Week 4: Neemias Queta vs. Brooklyn

"#SunLifeDunk4Diabetes is great because it lets the fans become involved in supporting an important cause," said Ted Dalton, Boston Celtics chief partnership officer. "The Celtics organization is committed to the health and wellness of the Greater Boston community, and we know Sun Life shares that commitment. We are so grateful to be able to continue supporting the YMCA of Greater Boston this season."

As a long-time partner of the Celtics, Sun Life has leveraged the team's community presence to support programs and organizations that expand access to health services for those who need them most. In addition to #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes, Sun Life and the Celtics offer the annual Fit to Win program for kids at various YMCA of Greater Boston locations. Sun Life recently expanded Fit to Win to Portland, Maine, in partnership with the Maine Celtics, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Boston Celtics.

"Throughout our relationship with the Celtics, we have pursued a shared goal of raising diabetes awareness and helping at-risk communities and the organizations that support them," said David Healy, president of Sun Life U.S. "The YMCA of Greater Boston provides many valuable services and programs to those in need, which aligns with our focus of helping people access care and live healthier lives. We are proud to support the YMCA, and love that we get to do this with the Boston Celtics, who never fail to rack up an impressive number of dunks each year."

Over 12 years the #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes campaign has raised more than $1.2 million for the YMCA of Greater Boston's health, fitness and nutrition programs. These include the Healthy Habits program, a 10-week educational course that teaches nutrition, fitness, and wellness lifestyle habits, with the goal of reducing the risk of diabetes. The program has served thousands of individuals throughout Greater Boston.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.62 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

About YMCA of Greater Boston

The YMCA of Greater Boston, one of Massachusetts leading nonprofits and America's first Y, is dedicated to enhancing the mind, body, and spirit of individuals and families in our communities. For more than 170 years, the Y has been developing skills and emotional well-being through education and training, welcoming and connecting diverse populations, preventing chronic disease and building healthier communities. We provide welcoming, belonging, and opportunity for all.

Media contacts

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

781-800-3609

Connect with Sun Life U.S.

https://www.facebook.com/SLFUnitedStates

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.