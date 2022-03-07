Forbes Ranks Advanced Technology Services, Inc. in Top Ten of America's Best Midsize Employers

PEORIA, Ill., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is proud to announce it has been named a Best Midsize Employer by Forbes for a third year. The 2022 list, determined by Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista, Inc., ranks ATS as No. 8 out of 500 companies nationwide, in the midsize (1,000 to 5,000 employees) category. ATS was also named a Best Midsize Employer by Forbes in 2019 and 2021.

"We're delighted to be in the Top 10 of 500 impressive, highly-rated midsize companies. This latest recognition by Forbes reflects our steadfast commitment to ensuring employee safety, satisfaction, and well-being in everything we do," said Jeff Owens, CEO of Advanced Technology Services. "ATS works tirelessly to recognize and continuously improve the dedication and skill sets of our team members, because they are the key to our success. We are, and always will be, a people company – and we credit that focus with helping us become a leader in industrial services."

To identify America's Best Employers 2022, Statista surveyed 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees to pinpoint the companies liked best by employees. All surveys were conducted anonymously to allow the participants to openly share their opinions. The final list ranks the 500 large (more than 5,000 employees) and 500 midsize (1,000 to 5,000 employees) employers that received the most recommendations.

The Forbes full list of America's Best Midsized Employers 2022 can be found online here.

About Advanced Technology Services, Inc.:

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a leading industrial services provider with over three decades of proven experience in technology-driven industrial maintenance and MRO asset management. Through a technically skilled workforce, best-in-class processes, and Industry 4.0 technologies, we deliver asset health and productivity to many leading process and discrete manufacturers. ATS is headquartered in Illinois with regional offices located throughout the U.S., Mexico, and U.K. Learn how we make factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

