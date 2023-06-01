Forbes Ranks ICF One of America's Best Employers for Diversity

News provided by

ICF

01 Jun, 2023, 16:05 ET

Company Recognized for Strong Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

RESTON, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has named global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) one of America's Best Employers for Diversity for the third straight year.

"At ICF, we celebrate our differences in who we are, what we have experienced, and how we think," said John Wasson, ICF chair and chief executive officer. "We constantly work to ensure we are a company where everyone feels welcomed and valued; where they can bring their whole, authentic selves; and where they have a voice. Through these unique viewpoints and experiences, we are bound by a single set of values and a common purpose: to build a more prosperous and resilient world for all. And our commitment to inclusion is a key element to how we fulfill that purpose."

To create the list of top employers for diversity, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 45,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and LGBTQ+ equality, as well as general diversity. Diversity-related best practices—such as the presence of employee resource groups, publication of diversity data and percentage of women in board and executive roles—were also considered. The top 500 companies made the final list.

ICF ranked 14th on this year's national list and 2nd for professional services companies. Earlier this year, ICF was also included on Forbes' America's Best Management Consulting Firms list for the eighth year in a row.

ICF helps clients solve complex challenges that create positive impact. The company combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies and advanced analytics to design and implement transformative projects across highly diverse industries including public health, IT, disaster management and utility consulting, as well as climate, environment and infrastructure.

Read more about ICF, its commitment to diversity and inclusion and career opportunities

About ICF
ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements
Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF

Also from this source

ICF to Present at Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

ICF Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.