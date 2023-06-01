Forbes Ranks ICF One of America's Best Employers for Diversity

Company Recognized for Strong Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

RESTON, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has named global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) one of America's Best Employers for Diversity for the third straight year.

"At ICF, we celebrate our differences in who we are, what we have experienced, and how we think," said John Wasson, ICF chair and chief executive officer. "We constantly work to ensure we are a company where everyone feels welcomed and valued; where they can bring their whole, authentic selves; and where they have a voice. Through these unique viewpoints and experiences, we are bound by a single set of values and a common purpose: to build a more prosperous and resilient world for all. And our commitment to inclusion is a key element to how we fulfill that purpose."

To create the list of top employers for diversity, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 45,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and LGBTQ+ equality, as well as general diversity. Diversity-related best practices—such as the presence of employee resource groups, publication of diversity data and percentage of women in board and executive roles—were also considered. The top 500 companies made the final list.

ICF ranked 14th on this year's national list and 2nd for professional services companies. Earlier this year, ICF was also included on Forbes' America's Best Management Consulting Firms list for the eighth year in a row.

ICF helps clients solve complex challenges that create positive impact. The company combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies and advanced analytics to design and implement transformative projects across highly diverse industries including public health, IT, disaster management and utility consulting, as well as climate, environment and infrastructure.

Read more about ICF, its commitment to diversity and inclusion and career opportunities.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF