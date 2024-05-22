Forbes Ranks ICF One of America's Best Employers for Diversity

Company Recognized for 4th Straight Year

RESTON, Va., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has ranked global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) one of America's Best Employers for Diversity for the fourth year in a row.

"ICF is a place where diversity in identity, life stories and perspectives are not just recognized, but celebrated," said John Wasson, ICF chair and CEO. "We are not all cut from the same cloth, and that has always been one of our greatest strengths. At ICF, we foster a collaborative culture of acceptance and belonging, enabling every employee to bring their true self to work and have their voices be heard. Through diverse thoughts and experiences, we are united by our shared values and a unified purpose: to create a more prosperous and resilient world for all."

To create the list, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey over 170,000 U.S.-based employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people from all industry sectors within the U.S. Respondents were asked to rate their employers, in addition to companies they knew well, on the organizations' approach to diversity on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation.

The analysis included survey responses from 2023 as well as responses given over the course of the last three years, with a higher weight placed on recent survey data as well as to responses from employees and respondents who self-identified as being part of an underrepresented group. Each company's diversity-related practices, such as the presence of employee resource groups, publication of diversity data, percentage of women in leadership roles, and supplier diversity, were also considered. The 500 companies with the highest scores made the final list.

Earlier this year, ICF was also included on Forbes' America's Best Management Consulting Firms list for the ninth consecutive year.

ICF helps clients solve complex challenges that impact and shape daily life. The company combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies, advanced analytics and human-centered practices to help design and implement transformative projects across highly diverse industries including utility consulting, disaster management, climate, environment and infrastructure services, IT modernization/digital transformation, federal health and more.

Read more about ICF, their commitment to diversity and inclusion and career opportunities.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

