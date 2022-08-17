Forbes Ranks ICF One of America's Best Employers for Women

Ranking Recognizes Company's Leadership in Advancing and Supporting Women in the Workplace

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has named global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2022.

"We are deeply committed to creating and sustaining an equitable and inclusive culture for all of our employees," said John Wasson, ICF chair and chief executive officer. "Grounded in our purpose and strong values, we aspire to create a workplace where every employee can thrive, grow and feel supported. We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to advancing and supporting our women colleagues."

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey 50,000 Americans—30,000 women and 20,000 men—working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to rate their organizations on criteria such as working conditions, diversity and their likelihood of recommending their employer to others. Responses were reviewed for potential gender gaps, then female respondents were asked to rate their employers on factors such as parental leave, discrimination and pay equity, and to nominate organizations in industries outside their own.

The final list recognizes the 400 employers that received the most recommendations and have the most gender-diverse boards and executive ranks. Earlier this year, ICF was also included on Forbes' America's Best Management Consulting Firms list, for the seventh straight year, and its Best Employers for Diversity list, for the second straight year.

ICF helps clients solve complex challenges that shape daily life. The company combines unparalleled expertise, advanced analytics and enterprise technologies to design and implement transformative projects across highly diverse industries including public health, IT, disaster management and utility consulting, as well as climate, environment and infrastructure.

Read more about ICF, its commitment to diversity and inclusion and career opportunities.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF