Forbes Recognizes Advanced Technology Services, Inc. as a 2022 America's Best Employers for Veterans

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is proud to announce it has been named one of America's Best Employers for Veterans 2022 by Forbes.

"We are extremely honored by this recognition and that veterans comprise 20% of our total workforce in the United States. The exceptional skill sets and leadership our veteran employees provide are greatly valued by ATS," said Jim Hefti, ATS Vice President of Human Resources and USMC Veteran. "This distinction is a reflection of our continued commitment as a company in hiring, training and supporting military veterans from all branches of service."

To identify America's Best Employers for Veterans 2022, Statista surveyed more than 7,000 American veterans who have served in the U.S. armed forces, either in the regular military or in the National Guard or military reserves. All respondents work part- or full-time for companies with at least 1,000 employees and were asked to evaluate employers based on veteran career development, recruitment, leadership opportunities, and more. All surveys were conducted anonymously to allow the participants to openly share their opinions.

ATS has also been recognized as a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times three years in a row, and this is the tenth year ATS has been recognized as a Military Friendly Employer by GI Jobs.

The Forbes full list of America's Best Employers for Veterans 2022 can be found online here.

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a leading industrial services provider with over three decades of proven experience in technology-driven industrial maintenance and MRO asset management. Through a technically skilled workforce, best-in-class processes, and Industry 4.0 technologies we deliver improved asset performance and productivity to many leading process and discrete manufacturers. ATS is headquartered in Illinois with regional offices located throughout the U.S., Mexico and U.K. Learn how we make factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

