Forbes Recognizes Charles Zhang On America's Top Wealth Advisors 2021

PORTAGE, Mich., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Zhang CFP ®, a fee-only financial advisor based in Portage, MI has been recognized as one of the top ranked advisors in the nation. On Forbes' most recent list of America's Top Wealth Advisors, Zhang was ranked No. 6*. He is also the highest ranked, Fee-Only, NAPFA-Registered financial advisor on the list*. According to Forbes, the annual list spotlights the nation's top-performing advisors, evaluated based on a methodology developed by SHOOK Research. Advisors are evaluated on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, including personal interviews, industry experience and revenue trends.

Charles is a NAPFA-Registered, Fee-Only financial advisor. The term NAPFA-Registered Financial Advisor indicates that a financial planner adheres to the industry's most demanding practice requirements, including Fee-Only compensation, and meets NAPFA's rigorous standards. We believe that through the NAPFA-Registered Financial Advisor program, we have created the financial planning industry's clearest message about the level of responsibility and care that must be exercised on behalf of each client.

A financial planner who has a financial stake in the course of action that they recommend to a client faces an inherent conflict of interest and cannot be considered objective or unbiased. Unfortunately, the vast majority of financial advisors in the United States are sellers of financial products. Some or all of their income may be dependent upon their ability to steer their clients to a limited number of the thousands of financial products available today. (Putting aside the conflict of interest factor, this limiting of investment choices, in and of itself, often is enough to impact the quality of advice.) NAPFA believes many of the problems that beset Americans today in their financial affairs relate directly to the conflicts of interest that pervade the marketplace.

Fee-only signifies that your advisor does not receive commissions or additional revenue from product providers. This eliminates any conflict of interest and bias when allocating assets and ensures that your advisor has your best interests at heart. Diametrically opposed, fee-based advisors receive fees from you as well as commissions from selling products and/or have revenue sharing agreements with product providers. A fee-based structure, therefore, introduces unwanted monetary influence in the way your advisor manages your portfolio.

Zhang Financial, with over $4.3 billion in assets under management, sets a new standard for your finances. Established three decades ago, Zhang Financial has developed into a prominent industry leader all while maintaining its client-centered focus. Our comprehensive, fee-only solution is built upon an academic, evidence-based investment philosophy aimed at providing the highest probability of success.

