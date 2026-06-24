Forbes Selects Leadership and Innovation Speaker Gaby Natale to Deliver Opening Keynote at Powerful Women Summit

Three-time Emmy® Award-winning journalist, global keynote speaker and femtech founder opened Forbes' flagship gathering of influential leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers

DALLAS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaby Natale, the three-time Emmy® Award-winning journalist, bestselling author, global keynote speaker and femtech founder, delivered the Opening Keynote at the Forbes Powerful Women Summit, one of the brand's premier leadership events bringing together executives, entrepreneurs, innovators and influential voices from across industries.

Presented under the globally recognized Forbes brand, the event convened leaders from business, media, technology, healthcare, finance and entrepreneurship to discuss leadership, innovation, influence and the future of opportunity.

Natale opened the summit with insights from her signature keynote framework, PIONEER, exploring how leaders can identify emerging opportunities, navigate uncertainty and create value in times of accelerated change.

A globally sought-after keynote speaker and emcee, Natale has addressed audiences ranging from Fortune 500 companies to the United Nations and has hosted or moderated events for major brands and institutions across industries including technology, finance, healthcare and consumer products.

Her keynote challenged attendees to rethink how they approach innovation and leadership in an era where information is increasingly abundant, but vision remains scarce.

"Throughout my career, I've been fascinated by the people who see what others miss," Natale said. "Pioneers understand that the future belongs to those who develop the courage and vision to act before certainty arrives. It was an honor to bring that conversation to the Forbes Powerful Women audience."

The event marks another milestone in Natale's longstanding relationship with Forbes. Over the years, she has been featured by Forbes for her work as a journalist, entrepreneur, speaker and, most recently, as founder of a platform operating at the intersection of AI, longevity and modern wellness.

"Having been featured by Forbes multiple times throughout my career, it was especially meaningful to be invited to open this year's Powerful Women Summit," Natale said. "Forbes has long celebrated people who challenge conventional thinking, create new possibilities and lead with vision. I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a conversation that brings together so many accomplished leaders and innovators."

In addition to her speaking work, Natale is the founder of Menopausia.com, a bilingual platform leveraging technology, education and community to help redefine the future of midlife wellness. She is also an official Susan G. Komen ambassador and the bestselling author of The Virtuous Circle, published by HarperCollins Leadership.

As the first Latina to win three consecutive Daytime Emmy® Awards, Natale has built a career around pioneering new paths across media, entrepreneurship and leadership. Her work has been featured by Forbes, SUCCESS, CNN, NBC and Univision, among many others.

The Forbes Powerful Women Summit was held in Lima, Peru, bringing together leaders from across the Americas for a day of conversations focused on leadership, innovation and impact.

For speaking engagements, media inquiries or partnership opportunities, visit www.gabynatale.com.

ABOUT GABY NATALE

Gaby Natale helps leaders and organizations see what others miss—and act on it before the rest of the world catches up.

A triple Daytime Emmy® Award–winning journalist, bestselling author, and globally sought-after keynote speaker, Gaby is known for translating vision into decisive leadership. Her work focuses on helping individuals and organizations spot hidden opportunities, break out of default thinking, and pioneer what's next—before it becomes obvious.

Gaby has built a career by consistently being ahead of the curve. She is the first Latina to win three consecutive Daytime Emmy® Awards and the first Hispanic woman published by HarperCollins Leadership. She brings that same clarity and foresight to the stage, where she is trusted to keynote, emcee, and moderate high-stakes events for Fortune 50 companies and global institutions.

A dynamic bilingual speaker and master emcee, Gaby has worked with brands including Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Google, Walmart, PepsiCo, and Estée Lauder. She is known for commanding the room, elevating the conversation, and delivering insights that leaders can immediately apply.

Gaby is also the founder of Menopausia.com, the first bilingual femtech platform focused on midlife reinvention. A breast cancer survivor and Susan G. Komen ambassador, she brings depth, credibility, and unmistakable presence to every audience.

Gaby is the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company serving Fortune 500 clients, and the creator of Menopausia.com, the first bilingual destination dedicated to perimenopause and menopause. Her work merges media, health advocacy, and personal storytelling to empower women in midlife and beyond.

SOURCE AGANAR Media