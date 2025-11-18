Forbes Travel Guide Announces the 2025 Hotel Icons

Honoring 23 legendary Five-Star hotels globally

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the global authority on luxury hospitality, today announced the 2025 Hotel Icons List, recognizing 23 legendary Five-Star hotels.

The 2025 Hotel Icons are storied hotels that have operated under the same name for more than a century and have earned a prestigious 2025 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Rating. Each represents a timeless destination where history, character and world-class service continue to inspire travelers around the world.

London dominated the list with five properties, including Brown's Hotel, London, established in 1832. The oldest property on the list is Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam, dating back to 1650. Europe contributed a total 15 Icon properties, with the United States accounting for six and two in Asia.

"To be named as a 2025 Hotel Icon is to stand among the most extraordinary addresses in the world," said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "These legendary properties blend rich heritage with extraordinary service, offering experiences that feel both timeless and distinctly of their place."

To view the full list of 2025 Hotel Icon honorees, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

