FORCE Communications Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Indiana

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FORCE Communications, a leading provider of innovative medical communication solutions, is proud to announce its recent accolade as one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana. This prestigious recognition underscores the company's commitment to fostering a positive and rewarding work environment for its employees.

The Best Places to Work in Indiana award is a testament to FORCE Communications' dedication to creating a workplace culture that promotes employee well-being, professional growth, and inclusivity. This honor reflects the company's ongoing efforts to prioritize the happiness and success of its team members.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana," said Tiffany Shaw, Chief Operating Officer of FORCE Communications. "At FORCE, we believe that our employees are our most valuable asset, and this award validates our unwavering commitment to providing a supportive and enriching workplace environment."

Dan Renick, CEO of Petauri, the parent company of FORCE Communications, also shared his thoughts on this accomplishment, remarking, "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. At Petauri, we prioritize a culture of collaboration, innovation, and respect, and it's incredibly rewarding to see our collective efforts acknowledged with this prestigious award."

FORCE Communications looks forward to continuing its mission of fostering a workplace that empowers its employees to thrive and succeed, while also delivering exceptional medical communication solutions to its clients. For more information about FORCE Communications and its award-winning workplace culture, please visit www.forcemed.com.

About FORCE Communications

FORCE provides pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device clients with customized medical communication and engagement solutions. FORCE develops innovative programs that integrate scientific information with market insights and adult learning principles to educate healthcare providers. FORCE's approach combines strategic expertise, complex scientific storytelling, innovative delivery, and a deep understanding of personalized healthcare provider communications, enabling it to enhance the ability of HCPs to make informed treatment decisions, ultimately improving patient lives.

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, patient services, and data and analytics. Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group. Over time, Oak Hill aims to invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The resulting platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances, and seamlessly supports these clients with data-driven, digital-forward solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, about Petauri, please visit www.petauri.com.

