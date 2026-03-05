Force Factor® Named to Bain & Company's 2026 Insurgent Brands List for Second Consecutive Year

Bain's list identifies the high-growth US consumer products companies reshaping their categories.

BOSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Force Factor® has been named to Bain & Company's 2026 Insurgent Brands list , which identifies outperforming independent brands reshaping their categories in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Force Factor is one of 113 to make this year's list. This marks the second consecutive year the company has earned a spot among this prestigious group.

Founded at Harvard in 2009, and based in Boston's Innovation District, Force Factor® is an award-winning global health company committed to bringing consumers powerful, safe, and effective formulas backed by groundbreaking scientific research.

"Being named a Bain & Company Insurgent Brand for the second year in a row is an incredible honor and a reflection of the sustained momentum we've built both as a brand and as a company. This recognition speaks to the dedication of our team, the strength of our supplier partnerships, and the continued trust our consumers and retail partners place in us every day. Our mission at Force Factor is to help people from all walks of life Unleash their Potential, and we remain passionate about creating the highest-quality nutritional supplements to help make that possible. We're proud to once again be recognized among the fastest-growing brands driving meaningful category growth." – Daniel Wallace, Force Factor Co-Founder & CEO



Bain & Company defines insurgent brands as those that have generated more than $35 million of annual revenue in Nielsen IQ- tracked channels, have grown more than 10 times their category's average growth rate over the past five years, and have maintained positive growth over the past two years. To qualify for Bain's list, insurgent brands must be independent or have been acquired by a large consumer packaged goods company only within the past two years.

"We've now seen a decade of sustained momentum from insurgent brands driving exceptional growth and disruptive innovation in the consumer products sector, and this year is no exception," said Charlotte Apps, executive vice president of Bain's Consumer Products practice. "Looking ahead, we expect insurgents will continue to outgrow the market as health and wellness trends, retail dynamics, and technology further disrupt the industry."



Founded at Harvard in 2009 and based in Boston's Innovation District, Force Factor is an award-winning global health company committed to developing powerful, safe, and effective formulas backed by groundbreaking scientific research. With a mission to help people Unleash their Potential, Force Factor vitamins, supplements, and superfoods are accessible, affordable, and conveniently available at many national and international retailers and e-commerce stores.

