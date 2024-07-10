Force Therapeutics Awarded by Newsweek's World's Best Digital Health Companies 2024

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Force Therapeutics has been awarded by Newsweek's World's Best Digital Health Companies 2024 under the Medical Management category. This award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"We are so honored to be included on this list of esteemed companies," said Bronwyn Spira, CEO and founder of Force Therapeutics. "This really is a recognition of our team's dedication to advancing patient care through technology, and we remain driven by our mission to provide evidence-based high-quality care to patients across the country."

The World's Best Digital Health Companies 2024 ranking lists the top companies from over 35 different countries across seven market segments: Data Analytics, Diagnostics, Health Records, Medical Management, Prevention, Telehealth and Treatment. The winners were selected from a list of over 3,000 companies based on three main criteria:

Financial Performance : Statista analyzed financial data from publicly available sources such as annual reports, company websites, media outlets, and databases. Companies also had the opportunity to submit data using an online application form.





: Statista analyzed financial data from publicly available sources such as annual reports, company websites, media outlets, and databases. Companies also had the opportunity to submit data using an online application form. Impact : Statista cooperated with data and market intelligence company HolonIQ to assess a company in different impact dimensions, encompassing factors such as the quality and uniqueness of their product/service, as well as the expertise of their leadership team.





: Statista cooperated with data and market intelligence company HolonIQ to assess a company in different impact dimensions, encompassing factors such as the quality and uniqueness of their product/service, as well as the expertise of their leadership team. Online Engagement : Statista analyzed traffic data from company websites and apps to assess the engagement of users with their product/service.

Driven by unparalleled industry-leading patient engagement, the Force Therapeutics full-suite healthcare platform is uniquely equipped to optimize digital care management, resulting in strong patient outcomes and satisfaction, all while reducing costly barriers to care and optimizing clinical workflows.

‍About Force Therapeutics

‍Force Therapeutics is the leading musculoskeletal (MSK) digital care management platform, designed to help clinicians effectively manage patients' rehabilitation and recovery remotely using evidence-based care pathways. The platform leverages video and digital connections to directly engage patients at every step of the care journey. Backed by millions of clinically validated patient data points and insights from more than 70 leading healthcare centers across the country, Force Therapeutics is proven to reduce care variation, lower overall costs, maximize care team efficiency, and improve patient outcomes and satisfaction.

To learn more about how Force Therapeutics is advancing digital health management, visit forcetherapeutics.com.

SOURCE Force Therapeutics