FORCYD announces expansion into Germany and appointment of new Partner as lead for the DACH region

FRANKFURT, Deutschland, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FORCYD today announced the launch of its Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) operations with the opening of our Frankfurt office and appointment of Michael Becker as Partner and lead of the DACH region.

Over the past 5 years FORCYD has grown to become a leader in eDiscovery, Document Review and Cyber Forensic in Europe with one of the largest and most experienced teams of local experts.

This next step in FORCYD's growth and expansion reflects the increasing need for local presence to respond to the challenges that DACH-based businesses are facing in regulatory requirements and the importance of integrating advanced technology into all aspects of business.

Mathieu van Ravenstein, Partner and co-founder of FORCYD comments: 'We are very proud and excited to welcome Michael to our Partnership and to expand our operations in the DACH region. We share the same experience, vision and ideas on what's the best for our clients. Michael is one of the industry leaders in Europe in our field combining legal, regulatory and technical expertise in his leadership role. Over the past 15 years he has built a large industry presence in the DACH region and beyond and we are excited to have him join our firm to continue our growth in providing excellence in legal technology and services.'

Michael Becker adds: 'In the past few years I have witnessed a growing demand from clients for an agile, solution-oriented and hands-on approach. FORCYD delivers because it is a European-focussed organisation owned by its partners with best-in-class experts. Above all, eDiscovery matters must be conducted in line with local client requirements including guaranteeing the highest level of data protection.'

About FORCYD

FORCYD offers high-end eDiscovery, Document Review and Cyber Forensic advisory services and solutions. European owned and established with locations in Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt and London to help clients get ahead of their most complex business issues related to misconduct, litigation, data breaches, and other legal matters and transactions. Our solutions range from full service end-to-end management of complex mass-volume investigations, disputes and information requests to advice and support on the application of the latest in analytics and AI technology in the field of legal, compliance and IT. Our industry experience ranges from banking – finance – insurance, oil and gas and automotive, to defence, government and intelligence services all using our unique services, tailored AI driven solutions and more.

