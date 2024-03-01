Ford E.C.: Collaborating on Progressive Housing Solutions in Los Angeles' Northeast New Beginnings Community

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford E.C., a leader in inventive construction solutions, is proud to have been a crucial partner in addressing Los Angeles' housing crisis through its recent contribution to the Northeast New Beginnings Community project in Cypress Park. In collaboration with Kadre Architects, Lehrer Architects LA, and the City of Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering, Architectural Division, Ford E.C. played an integral role in the construction of this unique 35,000 sq. ft. housing campus. The land upon which the project was build had previously been unused for decades, but has now been converted into a shelter for people in need.

This project highlights Ford E.C.'s expertise in tackling complex construction challenges. Nestled within a challenging urban environment, surrounded by major freeways, and constrained by an irregularly shaped site with poor soil conditions, the project required exceptional engineering and construction skills. Ford E.C.'s inventive approach facilitated the integration of 34 standalone homes, each a 320 sq. ft. unit featuring essential living amenities.

One of Ford E.C.'s significant achievements was managing the logistics of arranging larger-than-usual units in a limited area. While Pallet Shelters have previously provided independent housing, these "mini" homes provide whole families with a standard of living. Ford E.C. demonstrated unwavering commitment to precision and functionality, including the installation of ramps for each unit.

In addition to providing practical construction solutions, Ford E.C. also contributed to the project's aesthetic and communal aspects. The vibrant color palette, inspired by local Chicano artists Patssi Valdez and Frank Romero, was incorporated to resonate with the cultural essence of Cypress Park. Ford E.C.'s attention to detail ensured the seamless integration of these artistic influences into the community.

Ford E.C.'s involvement in the Northeast New Beginnings Community reflects its dedication to pioneering and sustainable urban development. This project, alongside others such as Tiny Home Villages and Project Homekey motel conversions, showcases Ford E.C.'s ability to transform challenging urban spaces into viable, community-focused housing solutions.

