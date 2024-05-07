Ford E.C. Transforms Lives with The Sierra's Interim Family Housing Project

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford E.C., a distinguished name in the construction industry, proudly announces its pivotal role as the contractor for The Sierra's Interim Family Housing project in Lancaster, CA. In collaboration with Hope the Mission and Kadre Architects, renowned emergency housing experts, Ford E.C. spearheaded the construction of 38 transitional housing units for families experiencing homelessness in the high desert of Antelope Valley.

The Sierra's Interim Family Housing Project

Designed by Kadre Architects, this project is coordinated with the needs of the operator, HOPE THE MISSION and local communities needs to meet the urgent needs for affordable housing in the Lancaster area. The Sierra project showcases Ford E.C.'s commitment to social responsibility and innovative construction techniques. Despite challenges posed by the desert landscape, including the absence of a sewer system, Ford E.C. leveraged its expertise to deliver sustainable and aesthetically pleasing solutions. The firm's signature modernist paint accents and graphic approach transformed the former motel-style lot into a contemporary, uplifting community for incoming residents.

The Sierra campus offers not only self-contained housing units but also a range of amenities aimed at fostering a sense of community and well-being. From a commercial kitchen providing three daily meals to recreational facilities including a playground, basketball court, and exercise area, Ford E.C. ensured that every aspect of the project prioritized the residents' needs and dignity.

"We are immensely proud to have played a pivotal role in bringing The Sierra's Interim Family Housing project to fruition," said Arash Daghighian, principal of Ford E.C. "This project underscores our commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve."

Ford E.C.'s dedication to social impact and community development shines through in The Sierra project, exemplifying how collaboration and innovative design can transform lives and revitalize neighborhoods. The firm continues to lead initiatives that redefine urban landscapes and empower marginalized communities across Los Angeles County.

SOURCE Ford E.C.