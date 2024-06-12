Ford Foundation Launches New Conversation Series with New York Times Columnist Charles Blow

Ideas at Ford with Charles Blow will feature interviews with leaders sharing their bold visions for the future including sports icon Billie Jean King, Golden Globe Winning Actor Kevin Bacon, The Courage Fund, and more.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Ford Foundation announced the launch of Ideas at Ford with Charles Blow, a conversation series that will dive into some of today's most pressing and complex social justice issues, aiming to unpack solutions that enlighten and inspire. Hosted at the Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice in New York City, the series will feature dynamic conversations on topical issues connected to the Foundation's central mission to fight inequality. Speakers include industry experts, policymakers, social justice leaders, key commentators, and authors with bold visions for the future.

"Charles Blow is an acclaimed author and journalist who has consistently used his platform to disrupt normative thought and expose readers to new points of view, offering bold new takes to approach a wide range of issues from inequality to culture and power dynamics," said Ford Foundation president Darren Walker. "We are proud to partner with Charles as we kick off this new series, and I look forward to seeing what we can all learn from these brilliant leaders as they take the stage to share their ideas at Ford."

"I've spent my career in journalism examining some of society's most urgent challenges and exploring avenues for change," said Charles Blow. "I'm thrilled to join the Ford Foundation, which has long supported the institutions, individuals, and ideas at the forefront of social justice, to launch this series and delve into vital issues affecting real people alongside some of today's most visionary leaders. Together, we can remind people of the power of bold ideas, because all it takes is an idea to change the world."

The primary objective of "Ideas at Ford" is to foster a deeper understanding of complex issues, providing a platform for diverse voices to share their expert perspectives and encourage critical thinking for an informed discourse.

Kicking off in New York City in June, the series will be taped in front of a live audience and focus on a range of topics, inviting leaders to take the stage to share their bold ideas for a better tomorrow. Upcoming conversations include:

Equity in women's sports with sports icon and champion of equality Billie Jean King and Owner of the NY Liberty, Brooklyn Nets, and Barclays Center Clara Wu Tsai

with sports icon and champion of equality and Owner of the NY Liberty, Brooklyn Nets, and Barclays Center Elevating voices in local communities with Golden Globe Winning actor, musician, and founder of SixDegrees.Org Kevin Bacon and agriculture pioneer and star of the documentary Common Ground Gabe Brown

with Golden Globe Winning actor, musician, and founder of and agriculture pioneer and star of the documentary Empowering women and girls to speak out against violence with The Courage Fund , an initiative spearheaded by bestselling author Ta-Nehisi Coates, and led by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Salamishah Tillet and artist Scheherazade Tillet of A Long Walk Home, along with activist Ted Bunch of A Call to Men

To learn more about the series, visit fordfoundation.org/ideasatford .

