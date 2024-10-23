Ford Foundation Provides $1.5 Million in Emergency Funding to U.S. Southeast

Emergency funds aim to support equitable recovery for communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ford Foundation announced today it will provide $1.5 million in emergency funding to community nonprofits and small businesses for recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the Southeast United States. In partnership with local organizations, the foundation is supporting philanthropic and advocacy efforts for those impacted by the storms.

Relief efforts will focus on several areas of need, including zero-interest loans and grants for small businesses and targeted relief for low-income people with disabilities and seniors. Grantees receiving emergency funding include Faith in Florida, Black Collective, Florida Rising, Appalachian Community Capital, New Disabled South, Kelly's Kitchen and more. This funding will bring the foundation's total giving in the US South and Heartland to over $195 million since 2016.

"Across the US South, communities have been hit hard by these devastating back-to-back storms, and it's those already facing stark inequity who suffer the most. The South is a critical region if we want to end inequality in the US, and we need to ensure it recovers and thrives," said Ford Foundation vice president of US programs Sarita Gupta. "Our partners on the ground are courageously stepping up to help rebuild and intervene for those most vulnerable, and we hope other funders will join us at this time of urgent need."

In addition to Ford's overall funding in the South, these emergency grants will build upon the more than $14 million Ford has invested specifically in Appalachia. The funds will help shore up resources for locally-owned businesses to help build resilience for local economies affected by the storms. Ford aims to spur additional investment toward a long-term, equitable recovery for a region that has been historically overlooked.

"Across the Appalachian region, small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, and in the wake of this hurricane, they will remain a vital resource, providing services and good jobs for so many who are on the road to recovery. They should not bear the brunt of rebuilding alone," said Donna Gambrell, president & CEO of Appalachian Community Capital. "I thank the Ford Foundation for providing critical support in this time of need."

Emergency funding will also go to local organizations working to support disabled Americans in the South, a region that is home to one-third of all disabled people in the U.S. People with disabilities face disproportionately higher hurdles and impact in the face of emergencies – they are two - four times likelier than non-disabled people to be injured or die in natural disasters . Natural disasters can also be mass disabling events for communities, compounding the need for accessible aid. Organizations like The Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies will help those affected by the storm have equitable access to recovery resources.

"The Ford Foundation's forward-thinking humanitarian assistance has been a critical lifeline in response to hurricanes Helene and Milton," said Shaylin Sluzalis and Germán Parodi, co-executive directors of the Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies. "Its commitment to disability-inclusive response has empowered communities, ensuring that the most at-risk receive equitable access to support and resources. By supporting disability-led organizations like The Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies, the Ford Foundation not only bridges critical gaps in emergency response but also drives systemic change by centering the leadership and expertise of disabled people. Together, we are dismantling the systemic barriers that disproportionately harm disabled people during disasters, fostering community resilience and justice."

"With over $375,000 worth of requests, we have been able to send $180,000 worth of $150 and $300 payments to directly impacted members of the disability community across the South," Said Dom Kelly, Co-Founder, president & CEO of New Disabled South. "Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated our communities and left people without access to food, housing, medication, and more. These direct cash payments have enabled people in our community to feed their children, renew their life-saving prescriptions, find temporary housing, and more. Take it from one of our disabled community members: 'I can not thank y'all enough - I'm in tears. Initially we were stuck on our mountain for five days while our neighbors and my partner pulled together to chainsaw a new road out since the old one was taken out by a landslide. I actually ended up spending one night in the hospital from my surgery area, starting to abscess. It's been ongoing for months now with a deep tissue infection from my RA and lupus. When I was discharged, all my meds were free except one, and it was exactly $300 so this means so much to me and my family. We are still without power and water, and we have 20 trees down with some on our house, but we are safe. When you are chronically ill and disabled, meds mean just as much as running water sometimes.'"

"Countless lives have been saved, and much suffering has been mitigated by the quick leadership shown by the Ford Foundation in support of our efforts to respond to the food needs of hurricane Helene and Milton survivors with disabilities," said Kelly Timmons, board chair of Kelly's Kitchen. "We are deeply grateful for their faithful support of our community and our work."

