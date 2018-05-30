Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

Lear was presented with a 2017 World Excellence Award for Supplier Diversity Development Corporation of the Year by Ford Motor Company's Joe Hinrichs, executive vice president and president, global operations, and Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president, product development and purchasing.

"Receiving this award for supplier diversity development is particularly gratifying based on the importance we place on it," said Ray Scott, Lear's president and chief executive officer. "Diversity continues to be of critical importance and I thank everyone at Lear who works with Ford and our suppliers."

"Lear's commitment to exceed expectations extends to supplier diversity development," said Rashida Thomas, Lear's chief diversity officer and director of talent management. "Our team is proud to receive this honor for the second time after receiving it for 2015."

"Our World Excellence awards recognize the outstanding achievements of Ford Motor Company's top-performing suppliers around the world," said Thai-Tang. "Suppliers like Lear are key to Ford's continued success as we work towards our goal of becoming the world's most trusted mobility company."

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in a variety of categories, including:

Primary Brand Pillars – quality, green, safe and smart

Aligned Business Framework principles focused on quality, delivery, value and innovation

Lincoln Luxury

Supplier Diversity Development

About Lear

Lear Corporation was founded in Detroit in 1917 as American Metal Products. Today, Lear is one of the world's leading suppliers of automotive seating systems and electrical systems (E-Systems). Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 165,000 employees located in 39 countries. Lear currently ranks #151 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

