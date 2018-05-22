Ford Honors Metalsa at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

"Metalsa has proven that by working in close collaboration with our customers and applying best practices we can together achieve great results," said Metalsa CEO Leopoldo Cedillo. "Metalsa's growth in the automotive industry is driven by continuous improvement and process innovation. We strive to ensure long-term success for all our stakeholders. We thank Ford for their partnership and trust."

"Our World Excellence awards recognize the outstanding achievements of Ford Motor Company's top-performing suppliers around the world," said Thai-Tang. "Suppliers like Metalsa are key to Ford's continued success as we work towards our goal of becoming the world's most trusted mobility company."

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in a variety of categories, including:

Primary Brand Pillars – quality, green, safe, and smart

Aligned Business Framework principles focused on quality, delivery, value, and innovation

Lincoln Luxury

Supplier Diversity Development

High resolution images available for download at: http://bit.ly/MetalsaFordWECImages.

About Metalsa S.A. de C.V.

Metalsa, a subsidiary of Grupo Proeza, manufactures structural components for the light and commercial vehicle markets. Products include chassis frames and body structural stampings and assemblies for passenger cars and light trucks, as well as chassis frames, side rails and crossmembers for heavy trucks and buses. The Company has presence in Argentina, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Thailand, South Africa and USA. Metalsa distinguishes itself by offering quality, differentiated service and innovation, competitiveness and customization to each customer. Founded in 1956, Metalsa has approximately 13,000 employees globally. For additional information, please visit http://www.metalsa.com.

About Grupo Proeza

Grupo Proeza is a privately-held Mexican group with three businesses: Metalsa, Citrofrut and Zánitas. Its corporate headquarters are located in Monterrey, Mexico and it employs approximately 15,000 people. The Group has a global presence and provides services and sells its products around the world. For additional information, please visit http://www.proeza.com.mx.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ford-honors-metalsa-at-20th-annual-world-excellence-awards-300652968.html

SOURCE Metalsa S.A. de C.V.

Related Links

http://www.metalsa.com

