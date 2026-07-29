FORD NAMES MARIA GRAZIA DAVINO VICE PRESIDENT, SALES, FORD OF EUROPE

COLOGNE, Germany, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford is continuing to strengthen its leadership team in Europe as it accelerates the transformation of its business and sharpens its focus on delivering an exceptional experience for customers across the region.

Maria Grazia Davino joins Ford of Europe as Vice President, Sales

The company today announced that Maria Grazia Davino has been appointed vice president, sales, Ford of Europe, effective October 1, 2026. Davino will be responsible for leading sales across Europe and overseeing all commercial operations, including retail, dealer network and distribution. She will report directly to Jim Baumbick, President, Ford of Europe.

Davino's appointment reflects Ford's commitment to serving customers in Europe with a product portfolio that is highly differentiated and tailored to the needs of European customers. Ford's strategy for Europe is to strengthen Ford Pro, the company's commercial vehicle business where Ford currently holds a leadership position in Europe, and to unleash a product offensive in the passenger vehicle segment with five new models arriving in showrooms by 2029.

Davino is an accomplished senior executive with over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, specializing in sales, marketing and business transformation. She most recently served as Regional Managing Director of BYD Europe, leading operations across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the Nordic countries, and successfully developing the brand in each market."

Before joining BYD, Davino spent more than a decade, in senior leadership roles at Stellantis. Most recently, she was Group Managing Director and CEO for Stellantis UK, managing a complex portfolio and leading the business's transition to electric vehicles. Earlier in her Stellantis career, she held leadership positions responsible for European Sales and Marketing and running the businesses in Switzerland, Austria, Germany and the UK. She began her career at Lamborghini Automotive in 2003.

"Maria Grazia is a highly accomplished leader with deep expertise across the European automotive landscape," said Jim Baumbick, president, Ford of Europe. "Her track record of building high-performing teams and building strong customer and dealer relationships will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business in Europe."

Davino will be based in Cologne.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services, including BlueCruise (ADAS) and security. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EVs") along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 168,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

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