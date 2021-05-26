Ford To Debut "Built Wild" And "Built To Electrify" Custom Outdoor Experiences At The 2021 Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Auto Show attendees will have the chance to experience the latest models from the automotive industry in a new, outdoor area of the Chicago Auto Show. This is possible because of the show's one-year move from its traditional February dates to July 15-19. The new outdoor setting, immediately adjacent to McCormick Place's West Building, gives Ford the opportunity to reveal two brand-new experiences – Built Wild and Built to Electrify – to show attendees this summer. It's also the first opportunity for the public to experience in person the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford's newly unveiled all-electric pickup.

Built Wild is making its global debut in Chicago and will feature a 30,000-sq.-ft. custom experience where auto show attendees can participate in a series of hands-on activations to help them understand accessorization, modularity and connectivity of the new Bronco family. Built to Electrify makes its global debut as well at the Chicago Auto Show, bringing consumers a 11,000 sq.-ft. experience showcasing how Ford will lead the electric revolution in America with a range of vehicles, both retail and commercial, including the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit.

"The Chicago Auto Show is a once-a-year opportunity to connect with car buyers and enthusiasts, helping them experience the innovation and human-centered design that defines Ford," said Dawn Valeski, Chicago regional manager for Ford. "And this year, we're kicking it up a notch by debuting two new outdoor experiences – Built Wild and Built to Electrify – that will educate and captivate visitors with the all-new vehicles and technology they've come to expect from the Chicago Auto Show."

A key highlight of the Built Wild Bronco experience is a Bronco off-road course, personally designed by famous racecar driver Vaughn Gittin Jr., where visitors will experience the Bronco family and take on a 38-degree high "Bronco Mountain" with professional drivers. Attendees will feel the thrill of the climb while they learn more about the technology that's packed into the Bronco such as Goes Over Any Type of Terrain (G.O.A.T.) that takes some of the anxiety and complexity out of off-roading.

Ford's Built to Electrify area will feature an immersive and exhilarating Mustang Mach-E experience designed to show off the future-forward SUV's embedded technology and connectivity. Attendees will be able to experience both Built Wild and Built to Electrify activations as a part of their general auto show ticket.

Additionally, Ford is planning a Bronco heritage outdoor display to show off Bronco's robust history and evolution throughout the years.

Inside the show, which will be held in McCormick Place's West Building, Ford will feature a highly interactive display called Built Ford Tough to highlight the brand's latest truck lineup, performance vehicles, passenger cars and commercial products.

"This is not only the first summertime Chicago Auto Show in history, but it brings other many firsts for longtime attendees, including the global debut of interactive experiences such as Ford's Built Wild and Built to Electrify," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Dave Sloan. "We're excited about all of the new opportunities this special edition show provides."

To access photos and b-roll video of Ford's Bronco lineup, click here. For content featuring the Mustang Mach-E, and other Ford electric vehicles, click here.

Tickets for the 2021 Chicago Auto Show are sold exclusively online. The 2021 Chicago Auto Show special edition will run Thursday, July 15 through Monday, July 19 and will be held in McCormick Place's West Building and outdoors along Indiana Avenue. For ticket information and to plan your trip, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2021 public show is July 15-19 and will be held in the West Building of McCormick Place and span outdoors surrounding the venue. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show

