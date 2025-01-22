FordDirect and Cox Automotive's VinSolutions Strengthen Their Partnership with Smart VINCENT Integration

Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers will save time in customer, vehicle and incentives searches with Smart VINCENT.

Sales and transaction processes are streamlined with improved customer relationship management.

The Smart VINCENT integration marks the fifth innovation between VinSolutions and FordDirect since 2024 and will be showcased at the NADA Show 2025.

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VinSolutions, Cox Automotive Inc.'s AI-powered marketing, sales and service solution suite, today announced it has strengthened its partnership with FordDirect through a new integration with Smart VINCENT. This new integration benefits Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers currently enrolled in the CRM Data Edge program, by simplifying and expediting the sales process, saving them time when researching and applying incentive packages.

Customer and vehicle information are now fully integrated between FordDirect’s Smart VINCENT tool and VinSolutions CRM FordDirect Logo

"At FordDirect, we are committed to delivering solutions that empower our Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers to operate more efficiently and focus on their customers," said Dean Stoneley, CEO of FordDirect. "Cox Automotive has proven to be a trusted partner, and this latest integration with VinSolutions and Smart VINCENT demonstrates another step forward in streamlining the sales process, enabling our dealers and retailers to better serve their customers by focusing on what matters most—building strong relationships and delivering exceptional car buying experiences."

Smart VINCENT is a principal tool used among Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers to access data and details on customers, vehicles and incentives. Now directly integrated with VinSolutions CRM, dealers can push customer and VIN information directly to Smart VINCENT for incentive searches, enabling dealers and retailers to avoid time-consuming duplicative steps and rekeying information across multiple systems.

"VinSolutions has embarked on an accelerated innovation track with FordDirect CRM Data Edge, with this latest integration being the fifth in a series of offerings that began less than a year ago," stated Tracy Fred, senior vice president, dealer and software solutions. "Our latest Car Buyer Journey study shows that satisfaction for both the dealer and buyer is driven by streamlining the transactional portions of the purchase. This integration underscores our commitment to creating an efficient buying and selling experience, where sales staff ensure the buyer gets the best deal, all without repetition and reducing the time associated with negotiations and paperwork."

VinSolutions CRM integration with Smart VINCENT is now available to approximately 400+ Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers across the U.S. This and other FordDirect integrations will be showcased at the upcoming National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) 2025 convention in New Orleans, La., Jan. 23-26. For information on all of Cox Automotive's 2025 new offerings, or to schedule a briefing with the team, visit the Cox Automotive NADA Hub.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch®, and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com, or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook, or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

About FordDirect

FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, connects the worlds of data, analytics, and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks.

SOURCE Cox Automotive