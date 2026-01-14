FordDirect Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Industry veteran Tracy Noonan Fred takes leadership role with talented team of 300+

DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FordDirect, a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its Dealers, today announced the appointment of automotive industry leader Tracy Noonan Fred as the company's new Chief Operating Officer.

Along with Chief Executive Officer Chris Thornton, Fred will lead FordDirect in its mission to integrate digital strategy, data, and emerging technology to deliver best-in-class marketing and advertising solutions for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers.

"Tracy brings incredibly valuable experience from our industry to FordDirect," said Thornton. "We are excited to welcome her and absolutely convinced that she is the right person to position FordDirect as an even greater strategic advantage for Ford Dealers, Lincoln Retailers, and Ford Motor Company."

In her role, Fred will oversee all daily operations for a variety of business segments at FordDirect, including the teams dedicated to product, product development, dealer engagement & marketing, analytics & data strategy, and enterprise operations.

"I am thrilled to join the FordDirect team and look forward to working with the company's talented people and teams to achieve our vision," said Fred. "Helping our customers win at retail will be my focus, and I am confident in our ability to deliver sustained success."

Fred joins FordDirect with over 30 years of industry experience, including national and field management positions with Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi, and Mazda. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Dealer and Lender Solutions at Cox Automotive. Tracy's contributions to the industry recently earned her recognition from Auto Remarketing as a 2025 Women in Retail honoree. Fred is an alumna of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

About FordDirect

FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its dealers, providing dealers with an Internet-based marketing and sales platform that helps them to drive traffic, increase sales, and improve customer satisfaction. FordDirect provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing and advertising solutions designed to connect customers with dealers and enhance the overall retail experience.

