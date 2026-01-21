Ford's Garage Introduces New Fuel-Efficient Fare Menu Featuring Supercharged Bowls and Simply Grilled Entrees

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford's Garage, the popular burger-and-craft-beer restaurant known for its vintage automotive charm and comfort-food classics, is kicking off the new year in a fresh gear with the launch of its Fuel-Efficient Fare menu. The new lineup features craveable bowls and protein-packed entrées designed to deliver bold flavor while offering lighter options for guests.

"As guests look for more balance at the start of the year, we want to offer options that fit different lifestyles and dietary needs," said Billy Downs, President of Ford's Garage. "Our Fuel Efficient Fare limited-time menu introduces a lineup of craveable entrées, like Supercharged Bowls, giving our guests lighter options that are packed with flavor."

Supercharged Bowls

The new Fuel-Efficient Fare menu features flavor-packed Supercharged Bowls, all under 1,000 calories, including:

Honey Chipotle Chicken Bowl – Seasoned chicken with elote corn, diced avocado, and pico de gallo, served over jasmine rice and drizzled with honey chipotle vinaigrette.

– Seasoned chicken with elote corn, diced avocado, and pico de gallo, served over jasmine rice and drizzled with honey chipotle vinaigrette. Ford's Burger Bowl – A half-pound of diced Black Angus beef seasoned with Ford's signature seasoning, served over mixed greens with chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, red onions, tomatoes, pickles, and drizzled with special sauce.

– A half-pound of diced Black Angus beef seasoned with Ford's signature seasoning, served over mixed greens with chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, red onions, tomatoes, pickles, and drizzled with special sauce. Seared Ahi Tuna Bowl – Seared tuna with cusabi slaw, avocado, diced cucumber, and pickled red onions, served over jasmine rice, drizzled with sesame ginger dressing, and topped with wonton strips.

– Seared tuna with cusabi slaw, avocado, diced cucumber, and pickled red onions, served over jasmine rice, drizzled with sesame ginger dressing, and topped with wonton strips. Lemon Herb Shrimp Bowl – Lemon herb shrimp paired with goat cheese, diced cucumber, arugula, red onion, and cherry tomatoes, tossed in roasted garlic vinaigrette, served over jasmine rice, and finished with a lemon drizzle.

Simply Grilled

Rounding out the menu are the new Simply Grilled entrees, offering guests a choice of flavorful, simply prepared options served with jasmine rice, steamed broccoli, and roasted tomatoes:

Blackened Norwegian Atlantic Salmon

Choice Center-Cut Sirloin

Chicken Breast

The Fuel-Efficient Fare menu is available now at participating Ford's Garage locations nationwide. Guests can also earn rewards on food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases through the Ford's Garage MotorClub program.

For more information or to find a location, visit FordsGarageUSA.com.

About Ford's Garage

Founded in 2012 and franchising since 2015, the original Ford's Garage opened in Fort Myers, Florida, less than a mile from Henry Ford's winter home. Today, as an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company, enabling them to use the company's iconic blue oval logo and other brand imagery, the 1920s garage-themed burger, classic comfort food, and craft beer restaurants have expanded to include a total of 33 locations across eight states. For more information, visit www.fordsgarageusa.com.

