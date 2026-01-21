Ford's Garage Introduces New Fuel-Efficient Fare Menu Featuring Supercharged Bowls and Simply Grilled Entrees
News provided byFord's Garage
Jan 21, 2026, 16:28 ET
TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford's Garage, the popular burger-and-craft-beer restaurant known for its vintage automotive charm and comfort-food classics, is kicking off the new year in a fresh gear with the launch of its Fuel-Efficient Fare menu. The new lineup features craveable bowls and protein-packed entrées designed to deliver bold flavor while offering lighter options for guests.
"As guests look for more balance at the start of the year, we want to offer options that fit different lifestyles and dietary needs," said Billy Downs, President of Ford's Garage. "Our Fuel Efficient Fare limited-time menu introduces a lineup of craveable entrées, like Supercharged Bowls, giving our guests lighter options that are packed with flavor."
Supercharged Bowls
The new Fuel-Efficient Fare menu features flavor-packed Supercharged Bowls, all under 1,000 calories, including:
Simply Grilled
Rounding out the menu are the new Simply Grilled entrees, offering guests a choice of flavorful, simply prepared options served with jasmine rice, steamed broccoli, and roasted tomatoes:
The Fuel-Efficient Fare menu is available now at participating Ford's Garage locations nationwide. Guests can also earn rewards on food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases through the Ford's Garage MotorClub program.
For more information or to find a location, visit FordsGarageUSA.com.
About Ford's Garage
Founded in 2012 and franchising since 2015, the original Ford's Garage opened in Fort Myers, Florida, less than a mile from Henry Ford's winter home. Today, as an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company, enabling them to use the company's iconic blue oval logo and other brand imagery, the 1920s garage-themed burger, classic comfort food, and craft beer restaurants have expanded to include a total of 33 locations across eight states. For more information, visit www.fordsgarageusa.com.
CONTACT: Jackie Rodriguez, [email protected]
SOURCE Ford's Garage
