Now Open: Ford's Garage Brings Iconic Dining Experience to Sanford, FL

Renowned burger and craft beer restaurant opens its 22nd Florida location on Rinehart Road

SANFORD, Fla., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The engines are revving in Central Florida! Ford's Garage, the vintage-inspired burger and craft beer restaurant known for its classic American comfort food and nostalgic automotive décor, is now open in Sanford. Located at 1415 Rinehart Road, the restaurant joins one of Sanford's most popular dining corridors, surrounded by national brands and local favorites.

Spanning 7,575 square feet of interior space with an additional 1,241-square-foot patio, Ford's Garage Sanford offers seating for 201 guests indoors and 68 guests outdoors, creating a welcoming space for everything from weeknight dinners to weekend gatherings. Designed to resemble a 1920s-era service garage, the restaurant features vintage vehicles, antique fixtures, gas pumps, and authentic Ford Motor Company memorabilia. Details like mechanic-style uniforms, blue shop towel napkins, and tire-inspired restroom sinks bring the brand's immersive theme to life.

The Sanford location is owned and operated by 23 Restaurant Services, led by franchisee Marc Brown, with Virgil Morar serving as Garage Partner. As the largest franchisee of Ford's Garage, the group has been operating locations for more than a decade and continues to invest heavily in the brand's growth across Florida.

"Sanford's year-round energy and expanding culinary scene make it an ideal location for Ford's Garage," said Brown. "The Rinehart Road area is already a go-to destination for casual dining, post-work meetups, and weekend outings. We're excited to offer both locals and visitors a welcoming space to enjoy great food, an iconic atmosphere, and the heritage of the Ford brand."

Guests can enjoy a menu of American comfort favorites, including Black Angus beef burgers made with fresh ingredients, unique toppings, and house-made sauces, all served on artisan buns branded with the Ford's Garage logo. Signature menu items include the restaurant's crave-worthy Burgers of Fame, along with hearty classics like Mama Ford's Homemade Meatloaf, Pulled Pork Mac N' Cheese, Beer-Battered Fish N' Chips, and BBQ Pork Ribs. One standout favorite is the Estate Burger, known for its perfectly balanced flavors and consistent popularity among guests.

Ford's Garage Sanford also offers online ordering and delivery through fordsgarageusa.com, DoorDash and Uber Eats, making it easy for guests to enjoy their favorites at home. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available for dine-in guests.

This Sanford restaurant marks the 22nd Ford's Garage location in Florida and the seventh in the Orlando-area, reinforcing the brand's strong presence throughout the state.

Ford's Garage Sanford is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, call 321-249-3673 or visit www.fordsgarageusa.com.

About Ford's Garage

Founded in 2012 and franchising since 2015, the original Ford's Garage opened in Fort Myers, Florida, less than a mile from Henry Ford's winter home. Today, as an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company, enabling them to use the company's iconic blue oval logo and other brand imagery, the 1920s garage-themed burger, classic comfort food, and craft beer restaurants have expanded to include a total of 34 locations across eight states. For more information, visit www.fordsgarageusa.com.

