Ford's Garage Partners with First Responders Children's Foundation to Support Families of Community Heroes

The collaboration will kick off with a special scholarship to help the children of first responders pursue higher education

TAMPA, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford's Garage, the home of burgers and classic comfort food served in an atmosphere that pays tribute to the heritage of Ford Motor Company, is partnering with First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), a nonprofit organization which offers programs and financial support to children of first responders. The partnership will launch with the debut of the Ford's Garage Academic Hero Scholarship, which will go towards up to four years of university, trade or graduate school for the recipient.

"Ford's Garage is pleased to announce its support for First Responders Children's Foundation, a national nonprofit charity that has made a significant impact in the first responder community for 23 years," said Steve Shlemon, President of Ford's Garage. "We are honored to further their mission and be involved in their essential work."

First Responders Children's Foundation provides financial support to families of fallen police officers, firefighters, paramedics/EMTs, medical personnel and 911 dispatchers. It also promotes and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations whose purpose is to benefit children and the community at large.

"We are deeply appreciative of the partnership with Ford's Garage and their dedication to supporting First Responders Children's Foundation," remarked Jillian Crane, President and CEO of FRCF. "Ford's Garage's commitment to giving back and their devotion to the families of first responders will empower us to expand our programs to more cities across the nation, providing more and bringing much-needed awareness and community support."

The Ford's Garage Academic Hero Scholarship application can be found here and is available to eligible children of first responders. The application period will close on May 31 at 11:30 p.m. and the recipient will be announced in summer 2024.

The scholarship program is just one piece of this impactful partnership, which will include various fundraising initiatives, special programs and events that will take place throughout the year.

To learn more about First Responders Children's Foundation, its mission and its programs, visit www.1strcf.org. For more information about Ford's Garage, visit www.fordsgarageusa.com

About Ford's Garage

Founded in 2012 and franchising since 2015, Ford's Garage opened its first location in Fort Myers, Florida, less than a mile from Henry Ford's winter home. Today, as an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company, enabling operators to use the company's iconic blue oval logo and other brand imagery, the 1920s garage-themed burger and craft beer restaurant franchise has expanded to include locations across five states. For more information, visit www.fordsgarageusa.com.

About First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF)

First Responders Children's Foundation is a national nonprofit 501-c3 organization that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of children of first responders. The Foundation focuses on critical areas, including scholarships, financial assistance grants; bereavement assistance, mental health counseling for children; disaster relief; and community engagement programs to foster positive relationships between first responder agencies and the communities they serve. FRCF was founded over 23 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

SOURCE Ford’s Garage