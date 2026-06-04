Ford's Garage Shifts Summer into High Gear with New Great American Cookout Menu

Limited-Time Lineup Features BBQ-Inspired Favorites, Seasonal Sips and Sweet Summer Treats

TAMPA, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford's Garage, the 1920s-inspired burger and craft beer restaurant rooted in the heritage of the Ford Motor Company, is shifting summer into high gear with its new Great American Cookout menu inspired by backyard BBQ favorites and all-American summer gatherings.

The limited-time lineup features bold comfort-food flavors, refreshing seasonal beverages and indulgent desserts designed to fuel summer road trips, backyard BBQ-style gatherings and memorable dining experiences all season long.

Ford's BBQ Trio brings backyard cookout flavors to the table with a half rack of bourbon BBQ baby back ribs, cheddar jalapeño smoked sausage and fire-braised pulled chicken served atop Texas toast and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Part of Ford's Garage's limited-time Great American Cookout menu, the hearty platter is served with Ford's Fries and celebrates the bold flavors of summer.

The Great American Cookout Menu Includes:

Ford's BBQ Trio: A hearty BBQ platter featuring a half rack of bourbon BBQ baby back ribs, cheddar jalapeño smoked sausage and fire-braised pulled chicken piled atop Texas toast and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with Ford's Fries.

Highway 101 Burger: A half-pound Black Angus burger loaded with smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, tomato red onion jam, arugula and basil aioli on a brioche bun. Served with Ford's Fries.

Strawberry Shortcake & Shortshake: Guests can choose between a layered strawberry shortcake topped with house-made whipped cream and fresh strawberries or a Strawberry Shortshake featuring vanilla ice cream blended with strawberry syrup and pound cake pieces.

Seasonal Sips

The menu also features refreshing summer beverages, including:

Strawberry Basil Smash: A refreshing cocktail featuring Maker's Mark Bourbon, lemon juice and pure cane syrup muddled with fresh strawberries and basil, topped with club soda.

A refreshing cocktail featuring Maker's Mark Bourbon, lemon juice and pure cane syrup muddled with fresh strawberries and basil, topped with club soda. Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy: A crisp and refreshing wheat beer brewed with natural lemonade flavor.

A crisp and refreshing wheat beer brewed with natural lemonade flavor. Strawberry Basil Lemonade: Fresh lemonade muddled with strawberries and basil for a refreshing summer sip.

"At Ford's Garage, we're passionate about creating experiences that bring people together around bold flavors and great hospitality," said Billy Downs, President of Ford's Garage. "The Great American Cookout menu puts a Ford's Garage spin on classic summer cookout favorites with BBQ-inspired dishes, refreshing seasonal drinks and indulgent desserts guests will want to come back for all summer long."

The Great American Cookout menu is available now for a limited time at participating Ford's Garage locations nationwide.

All-American Meals Offer Indulgent Value All Summer Long

Alongside Ford's Garage's summer menu, guests can enjoy satisfying meals at a great value all summer long. Available Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ford's Garage's new All-American Weekday Value Meals feature a hearty entrée and a drink starting at just $10.99. Guests can choose from favorites like the 1/3-lb. Americana Roadster Burger served with freshly made, seasoned Kettle Chips, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders, or Mac 'N Cheese, and more.*

*Pricing & availability may vary by location. Standard drink options include Fountain Drinks, Lemonade, Tea, or Coffee. Modifications, upgrades and some meal combos may be available at an additional charge. Excludes tax, gratuity, and/or fees. Dine-in only, Mon–Fri, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., for a limited time. Not combinable with other offers or discounts.

For more information or to find a location, visit www.FordsGarageUSA.com. Guests can also earn rewards on food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases through the Ford's Garage MotorClub program. Stay connected with Ford's Garage across social media by following @fordsgarageusa on Instagram and Facebook.

About Ford's Garage

Founded in 2012 in downtown Fort Myers, Fla., just minutes from Henry Ford's winter estate, Ford's Garage is a distinctive, vintage auto-themed restaurant brand inspired by a 1920s service station. The concept blends immersive design with a chef-driven menu featuring prime burgers, elevated comfort food, and a full bar. Known for its energetic atmosphere rooted in genuine hospitality, Ford's Garage is an Official Licensee of the Ford Motor Company and operates 34 locations across eight states. For more information, visit www.fordsgarageusa.com.

Media Contact: Jackie Rodriguez, [email protected]

SOURCE Ford’s Garage