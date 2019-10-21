ForeFlight, a Boeing Company, Unveils Advanced Collaborative Flight Planning for Teams of Any Size; Signs with Flexjet

With Dispatch, flight plans are created by pilots, dispatchers, or automatically via integrated scheduling systems to generate "cleared-as-filed" routes, briefings, and operational flight plans, which are then synchronized with the ForeFlight Mobile application on crew devices. Flight watchers or dispatchers can then monitor flights or make changes to flight plans, and all changes are automatically synced back to crew devices, resulting in a more productive flight operation.

Customers across North America and Europe have already tested the new capabilities with live flight operations in an extensive beta program. The inaugural customer of ForeFlight Dispatch, Flexjet, is a preeminent operator committed to deploying the latest technology throughout the organization.

"As one of the industry's most innovative brands, Flexjet regularly seeks to drive efficiencies in every part of our business," said Flexjet Chief Operating Officer Megan Wolf. "ForeFlight, in partnership with us, dramatically improved the flight planning process and created cutting-edge technology for both the Dispatchers and the Pilots."

"For the past year, we have beta tested the Dispatch software to our Global fleet, which operate all over the world," said Tim Montie, director of operations at Flexjet. "The efficiencies that we have realized with optimized flight plan routes, fuel burns, and passenger comfort have been outstanding. This has also allowed us to reduce the number of applications that our pilots must maintain and reduces the amount of actual paper documents that each pilot and aircraft must carry."

"We are thrilled to be expanding our longstanding relationship with Flexjet as they adopt our Dispatch capabilities," said Tyson Weihs, Co-Founder and CEO of ForeFlight, a Boeing Company. "We worked closely with Flexjet to identify and eliminate the biggest inefficiencies faced by their teams: workflow fragmentation, slow route generation, disconnected systems, and complex workarounds to release flights to crew members. We are now addressing these issues by combining the app's historical strengths and our Jeppesen data in a single, streamlined, next-gen flight planning solution."

ForeFlight Dispatch solves several common challenges for flight departments — how to efficiently load flight plans from the scheduling system, select valid and optimal flight routes, collaboratively plan, file, and monitor flights, and ultimately distribute them along with associated documents to crew members' mobile devices.

With Dispatch, supported flight scheduling systems can send flights directly into ForeFlight so teams can start working with them right away. ForeFlight Web provides a centralized list view of all planned and filed flights so Planners have better insight into the status of any flight and the overall view of the day's operations.

Likewise, pilots can easily see flights assigned to them both on the web and on their mobile devices. Flights created by pilots on their mobile devices appear on the web for planners to view and edit, allowing flight crews and planning teams to view more easily. ForeFlight's Sync system ensures that all changes are reflected across the platform for everyone involved.

All of Boeing's existing best-in-class flight planning features through ForeFlight, combined with its high-quality "runway to runway" flight planning data through Jeppesen, are enhanced by the addition of advanced capabilities like fine-tuned route constraints and partial routing, at-a-glance speed and altitude performance comparisons, expanded fuel policies, automatic Jeppesen Airway Manual lookups and overflight reports.

Dispatch's Scheduling API allows ForeFlight to integrate with scheduling software providers and enterprise systems. Initial planned integrations include Boeing's Jeppesen Operator, SD Scheduler, Flightdocs Enterprise, BART by Seagil Software, PFM Ops Console, and Avmosys.

Customers attending NBAA can see a demo and sign up to get started with Dispatch at the ForeFlight booth in North Hall - Booth 5518, and the Boeing booth in North and Central halls – Booth 5202.

To learn more about ForeFlight Dispatch, visit foreflight.com/dispatch. To schedule a demo of Dispatch, contact sales@foreflight.com.

Flexjet first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing. Flexjet's fractional aircraft program is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation's Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 20 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. Flexjet's fractional program fields an exclusive array of business aircraft—some of the youngest in the fractional jet industry, with an average age of approximately six years. In 2015, Flexjet introduced Red Label by Flexjet, which features the youngest fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 30 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Challenger 350, the Embraer Legacy 450, Global Express, the Gulfstream G450, G500 and G650, and the Aerion AS2 supersonic business jets. In addition, the overall jet collection includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Bombardier Challenger 300. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexjet and on Instagram @FlexjetLLC.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As the top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 150,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

