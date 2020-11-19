ForeFront Power Taps Energy Market Veteran Michael D. Smith as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeFront Power, a leading developer of distributed solar and energy storage projects in the U.S., today announced that it has hired energy market veteran Michael D. Smith as its new Chief Executive Officer. Smith has already stepped into his new role and oversees the company's strategy and all business areas across the U.S. and Mexico.

ForeFront Power specializes in helping business and public sector customers reduce their energy costs through development of on-site solar generation and energy storage projects. ForeFront Power is also one of the nation's leading developers of community solar solutions, which allow commercial and residential customers of all income levels to benefit from solar generation, even if they are unable to host a solar project on-site. Under Smith's leadership, the company will remain focused on these core areas, while continuing to expand its suite of energy solutions into adjacent products, services, and technologies.

"I'm thrilled to join ForeFront Power at this pivotal time in the development of customer-focused renewable energy solutions," said Smith. "There is a transformation happening behind the meter as more customers choose to take control of their energy costs through on-site solar and other technologies. At the same time, more and more customers are pursuing community solar opportunities when they cannot host a system on-site. As a trusted brand in solar and storage, ForeFront Power is already on the leading edge of this shift. We have an incredibly experienced and talented team, and I look forward to working together as we position ourselves for continued growth."

Before he joined ForeFront Power, Smith served as Senior Vice President, Distributed Energy, at Constellation, the retail energy subsidiary of Exelon Corp., where he was responsible for Constellation's solar, energy efficiency, and energy asset operations businesses across the U.S. Earlier he served as Vice President, Innovation and Strategy Development, for Exelon Generation, and led Constellation Technology Ventures, Exelon's venture investing organization.

"After carefully wading through over 100 applicants spanning a period of several months, the ForeFront Power team is excited to welcome Michael Smith into his new role as CEO," said Go Mizoguchi, who has served as interim CEO since June of this year. "Under Michael's leadership, we will continue to deliver quality renewable energy projects as our core business. As we expand the products and services we offer, we aim to be a total energy solution provider to bring more value for our customers in coordination with Mitsui, who has set energy solutions as a strategic focus area and has established a new Energy Solutions Business Unit in 2020."

About ForeFront Power

ForeFront Power is a leader in the United States for solar and energy storage solutions. The ForeFront Power team holds more than a decade of experience working together across nearly one gigawatt-DC (GW) of renewable electricity, spanning more than 1,300 distributed generation and community solar projects. Serving business, the public sector, and community solar customers in the U.S. and Mexico, ForeFront Power is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York City and Mexico City. ForeFront Power is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co. Ltd., a global energy infrastructure and investment leader with a robust balance sheet and an "A" credit rating from Standard & Poor's. For more information, visit forefrontpower.com.

