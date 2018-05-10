ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E's Regional Renewable Choice Program

Approximately half of U.S. households and businesses are unable to install rooftop solar due to space, lack of sun exposure or ownership limitations, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). PG&E's Regional Renewable Choice program gives residential and business customers – including those who rent – an easy way to participate in solar without installing or maintaining solar panels.

ForeFront Power is developing the inaugural Regional Renewable Choice program community solar project in Fresno County. Participating customers will sign a contract directly with ForeFront Power to subscribe to a portion of the energy produced from the 1.66-megawatt solar project. In turn, customers will receive a program credit from PG&E on their monthly energy statement based on the kilowatt-hour output of their subscription with the developer.

Both residential and business customers may now express their interest in the project to ForeFront Power in order to start their subscription upon project completion in mid-2019.

"ForeFront Power is excited to be the first renewable energy developer to take solar to the next level through community solar for PG&E customers," said Director of Sales, Rachel McLaughlin. "We look forward to serving customers for whom on-site solar is not the right fit."

PG&E's Regional Renewable Choice Program

PG&E's Regional Renewable Choice program expands clean energy access by enabling customers to work directly with developers of new renewable projects. Through the program, customers within PG&E's service area can subscribe to between 25 and 100 percent of their energy use.

The Regional Renewable Choice program is Green-e® Energy Certified. Green-e Energy is the nation's leading independent consumer protection program for renewable energy, and sets environmental and consumer-protection standards established by the nonprofit Center for Resource Solutions.

About ForeFront Power

The ForeFront Power team has more than a decade of renewable industry experience, serving business, public sector, and wholesale power customers around the world. Our team has developed over 800 megawatts (MW) of capacity across more than 1,000 projects, targeted on delivering the most impactful behind-the-meter, off-site, and wholesale solutions. ForeFront Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., a global energy infrastructure and investment leader.

