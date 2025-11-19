Foreign Exchange Market worth USD 1.1 Trillion by 2030, Growing at 5.8% CAGR as Digital Trading and Liquidity Strengthen; Asia Pacific Emerges as Key Region, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the foreign exchange market size stood at USD 0.89 trillion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.18 trillion by 2030, advancing at a 5.83% CAGR. Growth is driven by expanding electronic trading adoption, improved central-bank policy coordination, and the shift toward real-time settlement systems. Rising digital commerce and faster payment rails are strengthening liquidity, while analytics-driven tools continue to narrow spreads and reduce execution costs. Geopolitical uncertainty is also pushing institutions to hedge more actively, keeping derivatives demand elevated.

Regional Market Outlook

Europe remains the central hub for global foreign exchange activity, supported by strong dealer networks, coordinated regulatory frameworks, and high levels of trading transparency. Major financial centers continue to attract cross-border flows, with London maintaining its leadership role and Frankfurt steadily expanding its influence in euro-linked products.

Across Asia-Pacific, growth momentum is accelerating as digital payments scale, regional currency initiatives advance, and demand for hedging instruments broadens. Ongoing regulatory upgrades, enhanced reporting standards, and improving market infrastructure in cities like Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore are strengthening liquidity access and drawing more institutional participation to the region's foreign exchange landscape.

Other Regions Covered in the Report: North America, South America, Middle East and Africa

Major Drivers of the Foreign Exchange Market

Acceleration of Digital FX Trading

Electronic trading continues to expand as more institutions turn to multidealer platforms for faster pricing and broader liquidity access. Asset managers and corporates increasingly rely on aggregated quotes and automated execution, pushing a larger share of activity into digital channels. Advances in messaging standards and smarter routing tools are opening the door to a wider range of instruments, strengthening overall engagement in electronic FX. Banks are upgrading their pricing engines and risk tools to stay competitive, while fintechs attract users with flexible APIs and workflow integrations tailored to modern trading needs.

Strength in Core Currency Trading Pairs

Major currency pairs continue to draw the deepest liquidity, enabling tight spreads and efficient execution for institutions and corporates. Their dominance helps anchor pricing across the wider market and supports stable hedging conditions. Strong participation in related futures markets further enhances liquidity, giving treasurers dependable tools for managing exposure. While occasional volatility shocks can move quickly through electronic venues, resilient infrastructure and coordinated central-bank support help maintain confidence and keep trading conditions orderly.

Key Market Segments Driving Growth

By Instrument Type

Spot Forex

Forex Swaps

Outright Forwards

Currency Swaps

Forex Options

Other OTC Derivatives

By Counterparty

Reporting Dealers

Other Financial Institutions

Non-Financial Customers

By Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Overview – Foreign Exchange Industry

Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size Forecast USD 1.18 Trillion (2030) Industry Expansion CAGR of 5.83% during 2025–2030 Largest Market Europe continues to dominate the global market Fastest Growing Market for

2025–2030 Asia-Pacific projected to witness the fastest growth

rate

Foreign Exchange Companies

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citigroup Inc.

UBS Group AG

Deutsche Bank AG

XTX Markets Ltd.

Bank of America Corp.

Barclays PLC

HSBC Holdings PLC

BNP Paribas SA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Standard Chartered PLC

Morgan Stanley

Société Générale SA

State Street Corp.

BNY Mellon Corp.

TD Securities Inc.

RBC Capital Markets

Nomura Holdings Inc.

Citadel Securities LLC

Jump Trading LLC

Read the detailed industry insights on the Foreign Exchange Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/foreign-exchange-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Cryptocurrency Market: The Cryptocurrency Market Report segments the Industry by transaction purpose: payments & remittances, trading and investment transfers, decentralized finance (DeFI) protocol flows, others (cross-border B2B settlements, asset tokenization & settlements, NFTpurchases); by user type: retail, institutional; by cryptocurrency: BTC, ETH, ripple, bitcoin cash, cardano, others and by geography.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cryptocurrency-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Private Credit Market: The Private Credit Market Report Segmented by application: direct lending, mezzanine financing, distressed debt, specialty finance; by end-user: small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large corporations and by geography.

Impact Investing Market : The Impact Investing Market Report is Segmented by asset class: private equity, private debt, natural and real assets, public equity and debt, cash & cash equivalents, fund structures & others; by investor type: institutional investors, individual investors; by end-use sector: renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, micro-finance & MSME lending, healthcare, ed-tech & vocational training, sustainable infrastructure and by geography.

About Mordor Intelligence:



Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

[email protected]



https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited