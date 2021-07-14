Foreign Press: Nature is Treasure of Guizhou, China

From July 9 th to July 13 th , Huanqiu.com organized 2021 Eco Forum Global Guiyang Foreign Press Trip. The media personnel from Bloomberg, PR Newswire, All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, Russia Today, Polish Public Radio, Kyodo News, Weekly Toyo Keizai and other overseas media attended.

During the trip, the journalists visited Bijie, Qianxi and Guiyang in Guizhou, where they witnessed the local ecological civilization construction, rural revitalization, red cultural construction and economic development.

Among the destinations, the sailings on Wu River impressed many reporters. Alexander Balitskiy, a journalist from All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, told Huanqiu.com, "it was really interesting to cruise on Wu River. I can compare the beautiful scenery which I have seen on TV and that I would see here."

In February 2021, President Xi Jinping observed Wu River, where he highlighted the importance of giving equal value to economic advancement and environmental protection. According to President Xi Jinping, "clear waters and green mountains are as good as mountains of gold and silver, and a good ecological environment is Guizhou's greatest competitive advantage."

In the same spirit, Guizhou has taken active measures to improve the water quality of the Wu River. To be specific, the local government passed laws to ban unsustainable aquaculture projects, treat phosphorus pollution, and effectively implement a River Chief System (RCS).

In 2020, the average annual water quality of the mainstream of Wu River reached Class II for the first time, and the annual average concentration of phosphorus dropped by 93.0% compared to 2012. The previously polluted Wu River has been a mecca for tourists from across China and the world, contributing to the province's burgeoning tourism economy.

As Alexander told Huanqiu.com, "in Chinese, one of the meanings of Gui is expensive. I think in Guizhou, nature is an expensive thing, and it's a real treasure. The province can keep its nature on those conditions that were long, long ago. Guizhou can not only keep it, but also teach other provinces of China how to keep it."

According to the local government, Guizhou's forest coverage rate reached 61.51%, the number of days with good air quality in cities above the county seat of the province reached 99.4%, and the good water quality rate of outbound sections of major rivers reached 100%.

Lv Guodong from Russia Today said to Huanqiu.com, the breathtaking ecological environment is credited with the local government which advocates President Xi Jinping's concept of "clear waters and green mountains are as good as mountains of gold and silver".

During China's 13th Five-Year Plan period, Guizhou has developed an environmental strategy, implemented large-scale ecological actions especially comprehensive management of rocky desertification and soil erosion. Guizhou has also continuously promoted Eco Forum Global Guiyang to become an important international platform.

On the 2021 Eco Forum Global Guiyang on the theme of "Green and Low-carbon Development -- Fostering a Community of Life for Man and Nature", Li Zhanshu, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, thought highly of Guizhou's ecological civilization construction.

According to him, "Guizhou not only explores ecological civilization construction, but also benefits from the achievements of ecological civilization construction. The ecological civilization construction of Guizhou is a microcosm of China's achievements in ecological civilization construction."

"China's modernization is a modernization of the harmonious coexistence of man and nature. We will uphold the concept of the community with a shared future for mankind and work with the international community to make positive contributions on addressing global climate and environmental challenges and maintaining the ecological safety of the earth," Li Zhanshu said.

Shen Yiqin, Secretary of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee and chairwoman of the Standing Committee of the Guizhou Provincial People's Congress, said that Guizhou will consolidate the greatest development and competitive advantage on good ecological environment and strive to make new achievements in the construction of ecological civilization.

As for the forum, Lin Chunyan from PR Newswire told Huanqiu.com, "The Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2021 is a great opportunity to share Guizhou's experiences, and serve as a platform to deepen cooperation with international organizations in environmental protection and carbon emissions reduction."

SOURCE Huanqiu.com