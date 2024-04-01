Foresee Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive Recommendation from DSMB to Continue the Casppian Study, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Leuprolide (FP-001) Injectable Emulsion for the Treatment of Central Precocious Puberty

The independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommended the continuation of patient enrollment as planned.

There has been no safety concern with the use of Leuprolide (FP-001) injectable Emulsion in pediatric CPP patients.

TAIPEI, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresee Pharmaceuticals (TPEx: 6576), ("Foresee") today announces the positive safety review by the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board for its Casppian Phase 3 registration study. The DSMB recommended that Foresee Pharmaceuticals continue the trial with a minor amended protocol.

The Casppian Phase 3 study is an open-label, multicenter, multinational clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of Leuprolide (FP-001) 42 mg-controlled release in patients with central (Gonadotropin-Dependent) precocious puberty (CPP). Foresee's Leuprolide injectable emulsion, 42 mg (marketed under the brand name CAMCEVI®), is currently approved for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer and has demonstrated positive efficacy and safety results with statistically significant treatment effects in adult male patients with advanced prostate cancer.

"We are pleased to receive the positive recommendation from the DSMB to continue our clinical trial. Ensuring the safety of the children participating in our trial is paramount and we continue to be dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of safety and ethical conduct throughout this clinical trial. The top-line results from this trial are anticipated in 2025.", said Bassem Elmankabadi, M.D., Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Foresee Pharmaceuticals.

"Foresee's Leuprolide 42 mg formulation (FP-001) dosed subcutaneously every 6 months, has the potential to become the only ready-to-use Leuprolide 6-month long-acting injection on the market, providing benefit to stakeholders in the CPP community. This positive recommendation brings us closer to our goal of delivering safe and effective treatment for children in need," said Dr. Ben Chien, Foresee's Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to establishing commercial partnership soon for the potential future commercialization of FP-001, in CPP indication."

About CPP

GnRH-dependent CPP is a condition that causes early sexual development in girls and boys, as their "hypothalamus - pituitary gland - gonadal axis" is activated too early, causing children to enter puberty prematurely, between 2 years and 9 years of age.

CPP patients are at risk of having significantly short stature as adults in addition to social, psychological, and emotional issues, including lower self-esteem, stress, anxiety, and depression, which may negatively impact their quality of life. According to the NORD (National Organization for Rare Disorders) website, CPP occurs in 1 out of 5,000 to 10,000 children. It is estimated that approximately 80% - 90% of CPP cases are idiopathic, especially in females, with a female-to-male ratio of around 20. Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists, including leuprolide, are the most widely used treatment for CPP.

About Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Foresee is a Taiwan and US-based biopharmaceutical company listed on the Taipei Exchange (TPEx: 6576). Foresee's R&D efforts are focused on two key areas, namely its unique Stabilized Injectable Formulation (SIF) long-acting injectable technology with derived drug products targeting specialty markets and secondly, its transformative preclinical and clinical first-in-class NCE programs targeting rare and severe disease areas with high unmet needs.

Foresee's product portfolio includes late and early-stage programs. CAMCEVI® 42 mg, for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer, is now approved in the U.S., Canada, EU, and Taiwan and launched in the U.S. in April 2022. Additionally, U.S. and EU regulatory submissions are being prepared for CAMCEVI® 21 mg. The second indication of CAMCEVI® 42 mg – central precocious puberty (CPP), the Casppian phase 3 clinical study, has been initiated. FP-025 – a highly selective oral MMP-12 inhibitor targeting inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in allergic asthmatic patients has been completed with positive outcomes, with future development in rare immune-fibrotic diseases. FP-020, a follow-on oral MMP-12 inhibitor currently in Phase 1, with development targeted in severe asthma and COPD. FP-045 – a highly selective oral small molecule allosteric activator of ALDH2, a mitochondrial enzyme, for which the FuschiA Phase 1b/2 Fanconi Anemia study is currently being initiated, and a Phase 2 study in pulmonary hypertension-interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) patients is in planning. www.foreseepharma.com

