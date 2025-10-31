Foresight Psychology, PLLC, Offers Testing for GRE, MCAT, GMAT, LSAT, and ACT, and SAT Exam Accommodations Nationwide.

Level the playing field and show your true potential

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresight Psychology is pleased to announce the availability of psychological testing services for individuals seeking accommodations on standardized exams. We provide services for the GRE, GMAT, MCAT, SAT, AP, ACT, LSAT, and Bar Exams. The exam accommodations you might qualify for are designed to provide a fair and equal opportunity for you to demonstrate your knowledge and abilities, regardless of challenges posed by conditions such as ADHD, anxiety, learning disabilities, and high-functioning autism.

Please feel free to schedule a free consultation or contact us anytime to discuss your options. We can help you understand your chances of success and assist you in navigating the accommodation process.

Having witnessed countless incredibly talented, motivated, and skilled professionals achieve well-deserved success through necessary accommodations, we expanded this service to level the playing field for even more people. Our testing, led by Dr. Alan Jacobson, identifies the need for accommodations related to ADHD, anxiety, learning disabilities, and high-functioning autism, empowering individuals to demonstrate their true ability.

Foresight Psychology distinguishes itself from competitors through several key factors:

Our services are accessible across most of the United States.

We offer virtual psychological testing options that maintain the same level of accuracy, reliability, and success as in-person assessments.

Our team is under the guidance of Dr. Alan Jacobson, a Clinical Psychologist with 25 years of experience.

Virtual service delivery has enabled us to lower the cost of most services, making testing more accessible.

We have a high success rate of securing accommodations for individuals when testing indicates they are needed.

Our turnaround time is excellent, with reports typically completed within two weeks of testing.

Key benefits of Foresight Psychology's testing services include:

Equitable Testing Environment: Accommodations level the playing field, allowing individuals to demonstrate their true abilities.

Accommodations level the playing field, allowing individuals to demonstrate their true abilities. Comprehensive Assessment: Our testing identifies specific needs related to ADHD, anxiety, learning disabilities, and high-functioning autism.

Our testing identifies specific needs related to ADHD, anxiety, learning disabilities, and high-functioning autism. Virtual Convenience: Testing can be completed from the comfort of your home, eliminating travel and scheduling challenges.

Testing can be completed from the comfort of your home, eliminating travel and scheduling challenges. Expert Guidance: Dr. Jacobson's extensive experience ensures accurate and insightful evaluations.

Dr. Jacobson's extensive experience ensures accurate and insightful evaluations. Reduced Costs: Virtual delivery helps lower expenses, making testing more affordable.

Foresight Psychology is committed to helping individuals achieve their academic and professional goals by providing the support they deserve to have an equal chance at success. There is no guarantee that accommodations will be granted, but our psychological testing services have repeatedly played a vital role in approvals when accommodations are indicated.

Media Contact: Dr. Alan Jacobson, Psy.D., MBA; [email protected]

Foresight Psychology offers highly skilled, advanced, and positively focused therapy for individuals, couples, and families; psychological and neuropsychological testing; and executive, management, and leadership coaching.

