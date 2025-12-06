Strength-Based ADHD Testing for Teens and Adults Who Were Never Diagnosed: Validation, Understanding, and New Possibilities

You deserved clarity years ago. You can have it now.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresight Psychology, based in San Diego, CA, but serving most of the US, is introducing specialized ADHD testing services designed for those who may have been misdiagnosed or overlooked when it comes to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. This service aims to address the unique presentation of inattentive ADHD (sometimes referred to as "ADD"), which is often misunderstood and underdiagnosed.

If you believe you or someone you know has been negatively affected by misdiagnosed or undiagnosed ADHD, Foresight Psychology encourages you to reach out and explore how comprehensive testing can provide clarity, support, and a path to new possibilities. Visit our page about undiagnosed ADHD to learn more and schedule a consultation.

"What distinguishes our approach is the emphasis on identifying and leveraging the inherent strengths associated with ADHD. Our positive, comprehensive testing is specifically tailored for individuals who suspect they have ADHD but have been previously overlooked or misdiagnosed," said Dr. Alan Jacobson, Founder and Chief Psychologist. "We strive to provide clarity, enabling individuals to harness their unique strengths and capabilities and navigate challenges more effectively."

Foresight Psychology was inspired to create this service after observing the significant impact of underdiagnosed ADHD on individuals' social, academic, and professional lives. While many individuals with an undiagnosed attention deficit can achieve success, Foresight Psychology believes that an accurate diagnosis can unlock greater potential and reduce frustration.

This psychological testing service stands out due to its strength-focused approach. It is specifically designed for individuals who suspect they have ADHD but have been overlooked or misdiagnosed by educators or healthcare professionals. The goal is to help individuals recognize and enhance their inherent strengths associated with the diagnosis while overcoming the challenges it may present.

Key features and benefits of Foresight Psychology's testing service include:

: A thorough assessment to identify ADHD and any co-occurring conditions. Strength-based approach : Focuses on identifying and leveraging the individual's unique strengths.

: Suggestions for legally required support to help you reach your true potential. Empowerment : Helps individuals understand their ADHD and develop effective coping mechanisms.

We offer a dedicated branch of this service specifically for girls and women — because too many have gone misunderstood for too long. ADHD in girls and women often presents differently from that in boys and men. It's quieter, more internal, more masked by perfectionism or people-pleasing. As a result:

Underdiagnosis is common — symptoms may be overlooked or minimized because they don't always match the stereotypical "hyperactive boy" profile.

— symptoms may be overlooked or minimized because they don't always match the stereotypical "hyperactive boy" profile. Misdiagnosis happens frequently — anxiety, depression, trauma, or even personality traits are often blamed instead, leading to treatment that misses the mark.

— anxiety, depression, trauma, or even personality traits are often blamed instead, leading to treatment that misses the mark. The impact is real and far-reaching — untreated ADHD can affect self-worth, academic achievement, relationships, emotional regulation, parenting, and long-term career development.

Our assessments of ADHD in women and adolescent girls' ADHD evaluations are designed to recognize these nuance-heavy patterns. We look beneath coping strategies, perfectionism, social masking, and years of self-compensation to uncover what's been missed — and what's been working. This isn't just about identifying symptoms; it's about understanding your story, naming your strengths, and helping you build a life that fits the way your brain is wired.

Foresight Psychology's ADHD testing service offers a path to understanding, empowerment, and improved well-being for those who have been negatively affected by a misdiagnosed or undiagnosed attention deficit.

